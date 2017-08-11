Pemberville builds a tradition on free family fun

PEMBERVILLE, Ohio — The gates closed on the Wood County fair on Monday, but that doesn’t mean the end of fair-style fun.

The Pemberville Free Fair kicks off on Wednesday, continuing a long-standing tradition in the village. Now in its 69th year, the admission-free fair, like its larger-scale country counterpart, will offer carnival rides, farm animal shows, cover band performances and daily entertainment through Saturday. This year’s theme is “All Roads Lead to the Pemberville Free Fair.”

If You Go: What: Pemberville Free Fair When: 5-11 p.m. Wednesday; 7 a.m.-11 p.m. Thursday; 9 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday; and 7 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday. Where: Area surrounding American Legion Post 183, 405 E. Front St., Pemberville, Ohio. Admission and parking: Free; shuttle service Friday and Saturday Information: pembervillefair.org

The Pemberville Free Fair draws on deep roots in the community, said Kelli Bohland, vice president of the volunteer fair board. Her family has long been involved in organizing it — she follows in her grandfather’s footsteps on the fair board — and she said many of the volunteers who put it on have similarly long-standing ties to the community and to its annual event.

That includes Marietta Johnson, 79, a Pemberville resident since 1958, who’s been volunteering since a neighbor enlisted her help with the produce show in the 1960s. The free fair became a tradition in her family, initially drumming up excitement in her two boys and later in her grandchildren who would come to visit during the week of the fair.

“You would go by the fairgrounds and they would be bringing in the rides. And they’d be getting all excited before the fair opened,” recalled Mrs. Johnson, who is now a great-grandmother. “ ‘I want to ride that! I want to ride that!’ ”

While some mainstays of the free fair have remained the same through the years — Youth Produce Show (a competition for the largest vegetables) included — Mrs. Johnson, who is secretary of the fair board, said organizers have kept up with the times in expanding its entertainment lineup. The fair board meets twice a month, year round, to ensure the fair is a success.

“We’ve always had a good fair, but every year it seems to get a little bit bigger,” Mrs. Johnson said.

This year’s highlights include “Family Feud,” a localized version of the popular game show, set for 9 p.m. Thursday. Mrs. Bohland said it’s expected to draw a crowd, just like other game shows, such as “Wheel of Fortune” or “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?,” have in past years.

Other highlights — then and now — are the parades.

The “kiddie parade” kicks the free fair off at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, when candy-tossing marchers and their child-sized floats will wend their way down Pemberville’s main drag to what locals know as the “fairgrounds” — the area in and around the library, elementary school, and American Legion hall.

The “grand parade” amps up the excitement at 1 p.m. Aug. 19.

“That’s huge,” Mrs. Bohland said of the grand parade, which is expected to weave through the village on an approximately two-hour route. “Tons of people line the street.”

Baked goods, needlework, farm animals, and home-grown vegetables will be on display throughout the fair. Visitors can also enjoy carnival rides and a day-to-day entertainment lineup anytime they come: That includes a kid’s pedal tractor pull at 5 p.m. Thursday, and a Connect Four tournament starting at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Evening performances include the Logan Welles Variety Show, with covers of a variety of songs starting at 9:30 Wednesday; the McCartney Project, a Beatles and Wings cover band playing at 9:30 Friday, and New Frontiers, a Journey cover band set for 8 Saturday. For a complete schedule of events, go to pembervillefair.org.

Admission and parking are free, as are many of the children-oriented attractions. That’s part of what makes the Pemberville Free Fair so special.

“We just have a great fair,” Mrs. Johnson said.

