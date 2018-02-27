BG men suffer 75-59 loss at Ohio

ATHENS, Ohio – The Bowling Green State University men’s basketball team struggled on defense at Ohio, and the result was a 75-59 loss to the Bobcats in a Mid-American Conference contest at the Convocation Center Tuesday.

The Falcons allowed Ohio to make 10-of-23 3-pointers (43.5 percent) and could not get stops at key points in the contest; the results was BG’s fourth straight loss.

With losses by Akron and Northern Illinois Tuesday, BG needs either a win Friday at home against Buffalo or a loss by Central Michigan at Western Michigan to claim a first-round home game in the MAC Tournament.

“If we don't defend, then it won't matter where we play,” Falcons coach Michael Huger said after Tuesday’s loss. “If we don't defend, we'll lose at home, or we'll lose on the road.”

Springfield High School graduate Demajeo Wiggins posted his sixth consecutive double-double with 18 points and 15 rebounds to lead Bowling Green (16-14, 7-10 MAC). Justin Turner finished with 14 points, but no other BG player scored more than six.

Teyvion Kirk and Mike Laster each scored 16 points to lead five players in double figures for Ohio (13-16, 6-11 MAC). Doug Taylor scored 14 points, Jordan Dartis had 11 and James Gollon 10 for the Bobcats.

After the teams traded baskets over the first six minutes, Ohio used a 17-5 run to take control of the first half and lead 25-13 with 7:20 left.

In that span the Bobcats made 7-of-13 shots from the floor, including 3-of-5 shots from behind the 3-point arc. The lack of transition offense forced the Falcons into half-court sets, and BG made just 2-of-11 shots from the field while turning the ball over three times.

“When we defend, we play really well offensively,” Huger said. “When we don't defend, we don't play well offensively.

“We didn't dictate anything to them at all. We weren't able to defend."

Ohio’s first-half lead reached as many as 20 points when a 3 by Kirk made the score 37-17. The Falcons needed a 10-2 finish to cut their halftime deficit to 39-27.

Bowling Green managed to cut Ohio’s lead to 10 points less than two minutes into the second half, but the Bobcats responded with a run to expand their advantage to 59-40 with 11:56 to play.

The Falcons tightened up the defense and used one final push to make the score 61-51 with 5:17 on the clock. But after forcing an OU turnover, BG turned the ball over – and the Bobcats scored on their next six possessions to put the game on ice.

Ohio eventually led by as many as 20 points late before setting on the final margin.

