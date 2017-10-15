Findlay hotel robbed Sunday afternoon

FINDLAY — A man robbed a Findlay hotel and fled with cash about 12:45 p.m. Sunday, Findlay police said.

Police said the male approached a female working the registration desk at Extended Stay Deluxe Hotel, 2355 Tiffin Ave., and demanded all the money. The employee gave him an undetermined amount of money from the cash register and he left the hotel. The alleged robber was last seen running east and could not be located, police said.

He was described as white, in his late 20’s to early 30’s, about 5-foot-3-inches tall, and skinny, wearing blue jeans and a camouflage sweatshirt with the hood up. He also said to have scruffy facial hair.