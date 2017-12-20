Buckeyes protect No. 1 spot, sign 21 players

COLUMBUS – Even with a notable in-state miss, Ohio State is midway through national signing day with the No. 1 recruiting class in the United States.

As of 1:40 p.m., the Buckeyes had filled 21 scholarships, and were the No. 1 class according to 247Sports, Rivals, Scout, and ESPN.

For the first time in the tenure of Urban Meyer, however, the Buckeyes failed to sign the consensus top-rated player in Ohio, as five-star offensive tackle Jackson Carman chose Clemson against offers from Ohio State and Southern California.

Regardless, the Buckeyes signed the country’s top-rated high school defensive tackle, running back, tight end, center, and junior-college defensive tackle.

St. John’s Jesuit linebacker Dallas Gant was the third player to file his paperwork with Ohio State, officially becoming a Buckeye.

Meyer began by thanking his staff for a successful first December signing day, which he said was hectic.

“I can't remember the urgency that we experienced today or this past two weeks,” Meyer said.

Despite a wild two weeks, the Buckeyes had very few surprises on Wednesday morning. Nearly all of OSU’s committed players signed as expected.

“Two weeks of intense travel, home visits, relationship building in December, and I'm anxious to see how this all plays out and talk to colleagues because everybody is too busy now, but what their thoughts are of the early signing,” Meyer said. “And special thanks to the parents of these incredible families. This is a heck of a group.”

The 21 players who signed, along with their 247 composite rating:

Five-star

Taron Vincent, DT, Bradenton, Fla.

Jaelen Gill, RB, Westerville, OH

Four-star

Jeremy Ruckert, TE, Lindenhurst, NY

Matthew Jones, C, Brooklyn, N.Y.

Josh Proctor, S, Owasso, Okla.

Teradja Mitchell, LB, Virginia Beach

Kamryn Babb, WR, St. Louis

Cameron Brown, WR, St. Louis

Antwuan Jackson, DT, Brenham, Texas

Dallas Gant, LB, Toledo

Sevyn Banks, CB, Orlando, Fla.

K'Vaughn Pope, LB, Dinwiddie, Vs.

Master Teague, RB, Murfreesboro, Tenn.

Brian Snead, RB, Seffner, Fla.

Max Wray, T, Franklin, Tenn.

L'Christian Smith, WR, Huber Heights, OH

Tommy Togiai, DT, Pocatello, Idaho

Tyreke Johnson, S, Jacksonville, Fla.

Three-star

Matthew Baldwin, QB, Austin Texas

Marcus Hooker, S, Newcastle, Pa.

Alex Williams, ATH, Pickerington, OH

