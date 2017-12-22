Bowl game, take two: Toledo meets Appalachian State again

MOBILE, Ala. — For two teams that have become awfully familiar with each other, the University of Toledo football team and Appalachian State have been a model of consistency in their respective conferences.

“There are two things that are consistent in December: Santa Claus is coming, and Appalachian State is going to be playing good football and playing for something meaningful,” UT coach Jason Candle said.

Toledo and Appalachian State will battle in the Dollar General Bowl on Saturday, a rematch of when the teams met last season in the Camellia Bowl, which the Mountaineers won 31-28.

The Rockets (11-2) broke through this season and won their first Mid-American Conference title since 2004. Appalachian State (8-4) was co-champion of the Sun Belt Conference.

A quick scan of the offensive profile for each team reveals how similar these teams are. Both have high-powered offenses led by a senior quarterback, with a talented veteran running back, explosive receivers, and a dominant offensive line.

Appalachian State averages 33.4 points and 438.3 yards per game behind a dual-threat, dynamo quarterback in Taylor Lamb. Lamb has 2,606 passing yards and 27 touchdowns along with 539 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

“He’s just a winner,” Appalachian State coach Scott Satterfield said of Lamb. “He’s a coach on the field. He has tremendous poise. Not really a strong arm or a fast runner, but he is able to get it done every single time. He’s a very smart player. He makes our offense go, and I think he will make an outstanding coach one day.”

Lamb can hand the ball off to junior Jalin Moore, the top rusher in the Sun Belt Conference at 91.2 yards per game. He can throw the ball to Ike Lewis, who leads the team with 666 receiving yards and eight touchdowns, and he also has all-conference offensive linemen protecting him in Colby Gossett, Beau Nunn, and Victor Johnson.

Like Lamb, Toledo senior quarterback Logan Woodside is the conductor of the Rockets’ high-octane attack. Toledo averages 39.2 points and 509.9 yards per game, both of which are in the top 10 of the Football Bowl Subdivision.

Woodside leads the Mid-American Conference in passing with 3,758 yards and 28 touchdowns.

Woodside shares the backfield with the MAC’s top rusher in senior running back Terry Swanson (1,319 rushing yards and 14 TDs). His favorite target is all-conference receiver Diontae Johnson (1,257 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns), and he is also protected by a solid offensive line, led by senior all-conference performers in tackles Elijah Nkansah and Brant Weiss.

For all the offensive fireworks the numbers would seem to suggest, Candle believes the game will come down to who is the most physical team in the trenches.

“They are a very physical team,” Candle said. “Whatever team wins the game is not going to be interviewed after the game and say, ‘Well, we really out-finessed them today.’ It will be an old-school, hit-you-in-the-mouth-type game, and that is what we expect.”

In last year’s game, Appalachian State was dominant in the running game, running 49 times for 297 yards. Toledo will try to make it tougher on the Mountaineers.

“They are a very athletic group of guys,” UT junior defensive end Ola Adeniyi said. “When we played them last year, they were very effective. The running game was very effective. We have to come out and hopefully stop the run. If we can do that, we can make it a one-sided game. They have a pretty talented quarterback too, but being able to stop the run would be to our benefit.”

Both teams have changed since last season but have for the most part stayed true to what makes them successful as a program.

“They have a solid identity,” UT sophomore offensive lineman Bryce Harris said. “I don’t think much has changed as far as how they play. They are physical, and they are fast up front. Obviously some seniors left, but as far as everything else, I think they are still fast and physical no matter what.”

Candle said Toledo has dissected the film from last year’s game and focused on what the team can do better this game.

“You have to pay attention to what went right and what didn’t go right,” Candle said. “Even though the personnel for both teams may have changed a bit, at the core of who you want to be as a program, that’s still really consistent. This is a team that will give you everything they got for 60 minutes. But I feel like we are that type of team too. It should be a really exciting game.”

