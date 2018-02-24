BG men suffer disheartening loss at Kent State

KENT, Ohio – Fans of the Bowling Green State University men’s basketball team can argue about the foul that essentially decided the Falcons’ 64-63 Mid-American Conference loss at Kent State Saturday.

Did BG’s Dylan Frye actually foul Jalen Avery on a drive to the basket with 3.9 seconds left? The men in the striped shirts said yes, and Avery made two free throws to give his team a win.

Bowling Green's Justin Turner, shown in a game earlier this season, set a new school record for points in a season by a freshman, but the Falcons lost to Kent State Saturday. BLADE Enlarge

But that call alone did not decide the Falcons’ third straight loss. Perhaps the biggest factor was an uncharacteristic 21-percent shooting performance in a second half that saw BG score just 28 points.

“I thought we had great looks on,” Bowling Green coach Michael Huger said of the second-half offense. “I don’t remember them being contested. We had layups that we missed, we had second-chance opportunities.

“We had 22 offensive rebounds, 17 in the second half, but we only had 18 second-chance points. We had to do a better job finishing around the basket.”

Freshman Justin Turner scored 17 points to lead the Falcons (16-13, 7-9 MAC). Springfield High School product Demajeo Wiggins posted another double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds, while Dylan Frye had 14 points.

Kevin Zabo scored 15 points to lead five players in double figures for Kent State (14-15, 8-8 MAC). Danny Pippin had 11 points and blocked seven shots, while Adonis De La Rosa, Avery and Jaylin Walker each added 10.

The game’s deciding play came after Wiggins had made two clutch free throws with 8.4 seconds left to give BG a 63-62 lead. Avery took an inbounds pass, dribbled downcourt, and the foul was called on the right block just outside the lane.

“We were just trying to keep him out of the lane,” Turner said. “We knew we were only up by one, and we knew they would drive.

“It was a gutsy call.”

Avery made both free throws, and on the ensuing inbounds Antwon Lillard was able to dribble downcourt, but his potential game-winning 3-pointer rolled off the rim as time expired.

It was a gut-wrenching finish to a contest that saw Kent State score on its first four possessions to take an early 9-2 lead. But that was the largest lead for either team all night, and the Falcons essentially erased it with a 7-0 run midway through the half that tied the game at 15-15.

The rest of the half was filled with runs, with Bowling Green using an 8-0 push over the final three minutes to take a 35-33 halftime lead.

The second half was back-and-forth, featuring seven ties and a whopping 11 lead changes. The Falcons made what appeared to be a critical 10-4 run to take a 47-41 lead with 10:50 on the clock.

But the Golden Flashes trumped that run with a 9-0 push of its own to lead 52-49 with 5:43 still to play as BG, which had made 15-of-30 shots in the first half, made just 2-of-15 to start the second.

“In the first half, a lot of their baskets were transition baskets,” Kent State coach Rob Senderoff said. “When you are giving up transition baskets, it’s because they are breaking down your defense.

“It started with our ability to get back on defense on slow down their transition offense, making them play half-court offense.”

There were eight lead changes in the final five minutes as Bowling Green allowed the Golden Flashes to make just 2-of-4 field goals. But the Falcons made just 3-of-11 from the field to finish, and KSU was 8-for-11 on free throws while BG cashed in 7-of-8.

“Allowing just 64 points? That’s a great game for us,” Huger said. “We just could not score the way we’re capable of.”

NOTE: Turner’s 17 points gives his 440 points this season, breaking the school’s single-season record for points by a freshman. Anthony Stacey, now a BG assistant coach, scored 433 points as a freshman in 1995-96.

Contact John Wagner at jwagner@theblade.com, 419-724-6481, or on Twitter @jwagnerblade.