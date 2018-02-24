Toledo's comeback falls short at Ball State

MUNCIE, Ind. — The University of Toledo women’s basketball team staged a late-game comeback, but couldn’t make enough plays down the stretch to earn a win in a 78-73 loss Saturday at Ball State.

Junior guard Mikaela Boyd did it all for Toledo (17-11, 8-8 MAC) with 24 points, 15 rebounds, three assists, and four steals. Jay-Ann Bravo-Harriott added 19 points, including four 3-pointers and Kaayla McIntyre chipped in with 14 points.

Mikaela Boyd, pictured against Bowling Green, scored 24 points and grabbed 15 rebounds in a loss at Ball State on Saturday.

Jasmin Samz paced Ball State (23-4, 12-4) with 20 points, Carmen Grande added 17 points, Frannie Frazer scored 13, and Destiny Washington had 10.

Toledo made a furious comeback in the fourth quarter, as they entered trailing 67-54.

The Rockets turned up the defensive pressure and Ball State didn’t score until 3 minutes, 49 seconds left in the game, as Toledo used a 10-0 run to cut into the Cardinals’ big lead.

A basket from McIntyre cut Ball State’s lead to 73-71 with 1:33 to go. Moriah Monaco missed a jumper, but Washington came up with a steal on Toledo’s next possession.

That gave the Cardinals the ball with 47 seconds left leading by two. As Ball State was initiating its offense after dribbling out some clock, Boyd stole the ball from Grande and coasted in for a left-handed layup that tied the game at 73 with 18.7 seconds remaining.

On Ball State’s next possession, Grande was fouled on the inbounds play and made 1-of-2 free throws. Toledo called timeout to advance the ball to half-court. Mariella Santucci inbounded the ball to Jada Woody, who took a few dribbles and was unable to bank in a runner.

Grande hit two more free throws to give Ball State a 76-73 lead with 13 seconds left.

With Toledo looking for a quick basket, Grande came up with a steal and made two more free throws for the final margin.

Ball State controlled the game and led by as many as 15 points. The Cardinals led 24-18 after one and took a 45-33 into halftime.

Toledo, which has struggled from the free-throw line at times this season, made just 12-of-23 (52.2 percent), while Ball State converted 14 of its 17 free throws (82.4 percent).

Toledo will close out the season with a game Wednesday at Northern Illinois before hosting Central Michigan on Saturday in the regular-season finale.

