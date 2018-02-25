Toledo, BGSU each earn 1 win at MAC women's indoor track championships

BOWLING GREEN — The University of Toledo and Bowling Green State University women’s track teams each had a winner at the Mid-American Conference Indoor Track & Field Championships at Perry Fieldhouse.

Aliyah Gustafson took first in the shot put for the Falcons with a throw of 16.75 meters. The Rockets’ Shanice Williams won the 60-meter dash with a time of 7.41 seconds.

Bowling Green finished third with a team score of 68 points, while Toledo was fifth with 55. Eastern Michigan won the women’s title (154) and the men’s title (179).

The NCAA indoor championships will take place March 9-10 in College Station, Texas.