MAC men's basketball power rankings: Conference seeding on the line

With one week left in the regular season, seeding is starting to take shape for the MAC Tournament. With two games remaining for each team, there is still going to be some movement in the league standings. The top 4 seeds are highly sought after because they include a bye to the semifinals in Cleveland. Buffalo, Toledo, and Ball State will likely fill the top 3 seeds in some combination. Western Michigan and Eastern Michigan are fighting for the No. 4 seed with Miami and Kent State nipping at their heels.

With an eye toward the conference tournament here are the latest power rankings:

MAC East

1) Buffalo (21-8, 13-3): The Bulls were tripped up at Miami early in the week, but bounced back to beat Ohio. Buffalo is still a game ahead of Toledo and holds the tiebreaker because of a head to head win over the Rockets to open the MAC season. The Bulls have wrapped up a MAC East title.

2) Miami (15-14, 8-8): After three straight losses Miami righted the ship with two wins last week over Buffalo and at Akron. The Redhawks are on the outside looking for the No. 4 seed and will need a strong finish to have any kind of chance for a bye.

3) Kent State (14-15, 8-8): The Golden Flashes lost at Ohio, but topped Bowling Green in a close game and sit one game back of Western Michigan and Eastern Michigan and are tied with Miami.

4) Bowling Green (16-13, 7-9): The Falcons have lost three straight after losses this past week to Akron and Kent State. Bowling Green is clinging to the No. 8 seed, which would give them a first-round home game.

5) Ohio (12-16, 5-11): The Bobcats are likely to play a first-round road game in the tournament. They split their matchups this week, beating Kent State at home before losing at Buffalo.

6) Akron (12-16, 5-11): The Zips are also likely to have first-round road game and they also split the week’s games winning at Bowling Green before falling to Miami in overtime.

MAC West

1) Toledo (20-9, 12-4): The Rockets lost at Eastern Michigan on Tuesday before rebounding with a home win over Central Michigan on Friday. Toledo is likely to get a No. 2 or No. 3 seed. The Rockets will claim the MAC West title with one win or one Ball State loss.

2) Ball State (19-10, 10-6): The Cardinals lost a tough one to Western Michigan on Friday night after a mid-week win over Northern Illinois. Ball State will likely earn the No. 2 or No. 3 seed in the tournament and has to hope Toledo slips up in order to win a MAC West title.

3) Eastern Michigan (18-11, 9-7); The Eagles are one of the hottest teams in the conference right now, having won four straight games including a big home win against Toledo on Tuesday. Eastern Michigan is tied with Western Michigan for the final bye to the quarterfinals as the No. 4 seed.

4) Western Michigan (17-12, 9-7): The Broncos picked up a quality win at Ball State on Friday and have won two straight after a two-game losing skid. Their final two games are big as they have a showdown with EMU that could decide who gets the bye.

5) Northern Illinois (12-17, 5-11): The Huskies have lost three of their last four games with the only win coming a couple weeks ago against Western Michigan. NIU, Central Michigan, Akron, and Ohio are all bunched up at 5-11.

6) Central Michigan (16-13, 5-11): The Chippewas have lost five of their last six games, including three straight. It has been a lost season for CMU after coming into the conference season with an 11-2 record.