College

Ohio state crushes Oregon State

By NICHOLAS PIOTROWICZ  | BLADE SPORTS WRITER
Published on
  • APTOPIX-Oregon-St-Ohio-St-Football

    Ohio State receiver Terry McLaurin is lifted in celebration by teammate Jaylen Harris after scoring a touchdown against Oregon State during the first half Saturday in Columbus.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

  • Oregon-St-Ohio-St-Football-2

    Ohio State running back Mike Weber, right, and quarterback Dwayne Haskins celebrate Weber's touchdown against Oregon State on Saturday in Columbus.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

  • Oregon-St-Ohio-St-Football-1

    Oregon State wide receiver Trevon Bradford, right, tries to outrun Ohio State defensive back Kendall Sheffield during the first half Saturday in Columbus.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

  • Oregon-St-Ohio-St-Football

    Ohio State acting head coach Ryan Day watches warm-ups before the start of their NCAA college football game against Oregon State on Saturday.

    Associated Press

SCORE: Ohio State 77 - Oregon State 31

Quarter: final

The game is now in a weather delay of at least 30 minutes.

Site: Ohio Stadium; Columbus

Records: Oregon State is 0-0; Ohio State is 0-0

TV: ABC

Radio: 1470 AM

Series: Ohio State leads 2-0

Line: Ohio State by 38

Over/Under: 64

Notes to know

■ Ohio State has started the season 1-0 every year since 2000, a span of 18 in a row. The last time the Buckeyes lost their season-opening game was 1999, when Ohio State fell 23-12 to Miami (Fla.) at the Kickoff Classic in Giants Stadium.

■ The Beavers’ defense allowed 43 points per game last season, which was the third-worst mark in the Football Bowl Subdivision. Oregon State is just 4-29 against FBS competition the past three seasons.

■ Current Buckeyes J.K. Dobbins and Mike Weber have rushed for more than 1,000 yards in a season, but only once before have two Ohio State running backs eclipsed 1,000 or more yards in the same year: Archie Griffin and Pete Johnson in 1975.

