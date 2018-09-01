Ohio state crushes Oregon State

SCORE: Ohio State 77 - Oregon State 31
Quarter: final
Site: Ohio Stadium; Columbus
Records: Oregon State is 0-0; Ohio State is 0-0
TV: ABC
Radio: 1470 AM
Series: Ohio State leads 2-0
Line: Ohio State by 38
Over/Under: 64
Notes to know
■ Ohio State has started the season 1-0 every year since 2000, a span of 18 in a row. The last time the Buckeyes lost their season-opening game was 1999, when Ohio State fell 23-12 to Miami (Fla.) at the Kickoff Classic in Giants Stadium.
■ The Beavers’ defense allowed 43 points per game last season, which was the third-worst mark in the Football Bowl Subdivision. Oregon State is just 4-29 against FBS competition the past three seasons.
■ Current Buckeyes J.K. Dobbins and Mike Weber have rushed for more than 1,000 yards in a season, but only once before have two Ohio State running backs eclipsed 1,000 or more yards in the same year: Archie Griffin and Pete Johnson in 1975.
