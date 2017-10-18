Toledoan who spent 16 years in prison for trying to kill wife is going back

Lister Ohio Department of Rehabilitation Enlarge

A Toledo man who spent 16 years in prison for trying to kill his former wife pleaded no contest Wednesday to using his former cellmate's personal identification information to get public benefits.

Charles W. Lister, 57, of the 1700 block of Mason Street was then found guilty by Lucas County Common Pleas Judge Gary Cook of theft, forgery, and telecommunications fraud. Lister faces up to 3½ years in prison when he is sentenced Oct. 30.

Grant Kozy, an assistant county prosecutor, told the court Lister used the identity of Burt Bombe, 57, to get $7,330 in benefits from Social Security and $1,490 in benefits from Lucas County Job and Family Services between August and December, 2015.

Lister was in prison from 1997 to 2013 for placing an explosive device in the car of Linda Lister in 1997. The bomb exploded, causing her serious injuries.