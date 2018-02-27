2 men accused of robbing hospital pharmacy in Port Clinton indicted

PORT CLINTON — Two men suspected of robbing the pharmacy at Magruder Hospital at gunpoint were indicted Monday by an Ottawa County grand jury.

Joshua Trapp, 35, of Clyde was indicted on charges of aggravated robbery, theft of drugs, inducing panic, and tampering with evidence. Clark Sams, Sr., 46, of Oak Harbor was indicted on charges of complicity to aggravated robbery, complicity to theft of drugs, inducing panic, and tampering with evidence.

Investigators said a man dressed all in camouflage walked into the pharmacy at the Port Clinton hospital Feb. 6, pointed a semiautomatic pistol at employees, and demanded prescription opiates. With a backpack full of pills, he fled in a van waiting nearby.

Both the high school and middle school were locked down immediately after the robbery because of their proximity to the hospital.

Both men are being held in the Ottawa County jail on $1 million bonds.