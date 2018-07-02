Monday, Jul 02, 2018
Daily Log: 7/2

Births

Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center

Megan and Jason Gillette, Ottawa Lake, Mich., boy, June 29.

Valentine Slaughter, Toledo, boy, June 29.

Gladys Petrey and Jacob Cousino, Sr., Toledo, boy, June 30.

Divorces granted

Lucas County

Tequilla Reese from Albert Burch.

Robert Benson, Jr., from Meili Benson.

Ashley Katakis from Jimmie Katakis.

Tina Ybarra from Spencer Ybarra.

Marie Eldridge from Richard Eldridge.

Bonnie Napier from Edmund Napier, Jr.

Donna Long from Nathaniel Kelly, Sr.

April Minnich from Michael Minnich.

Sarah Nearhood from Charles Nearhood, Jr.

Laurie Kimura from William Kimura.

Kelsey Horner from Brittan Horner.

Dore Shafransky from Ilise Shafransky.

Ilise Shafransky from Dore Shafransky.

Roger Markley from John Lafleur, Jr.

Bonnie Lindley from Jeffery Lindley.

Kathy Newsom from Donald Newsom, Jr.

Emily Gibbs from Ryan Gibbs.

Craig Barth from Darlene Barth.

Laura Vargas from Jesse Vargas, Jr.

Janine Lindhurst from Scott Lindhurst.

Scott Lindhurst from Janine Lindhurst.

Kenyatta Baker from Jermaine Baker.

Sheron Williams from Roy Williams III.

Joseph Jones from Jamie Jones.

Ashley Davis from Christopher Spurlock.

Jessica Stogsdill from Hayden Stogsdill.

Gregory Kuehnle from Marcy Kuehnle.

Marcy Kuehnle from Gregory Kuehnle.

Sherri Jordan from Derrick Jordan.

Gregory Dodge from Kim Dodge.

Michelle Kroetz from Bruce Kroetz.

Christina Elliott from Marcus Elliott.

Julie Bukowski from Michael Bukowski.

Michael Bukowski from Julie Bukowski.

Lisa Flemmings from Michael Pacer.

Shannon Kane from Nikole Ninni.

Nikole Ninni from Shannon Kane.

Dallas Paul from Rita Paul.

Rita Paul from Dallas Paul.

Stephanie Hattery from Alfred Hattery.

Terry Gerber from Karla Gerber.

Karla Gerber from Terry Gerber.

Tamra Henry from Matthew Henry.

Matthew Henry from Tamra Henry.

Erin Cromly from Aaron Cromly.

Aaron Cromly from Erin Cromly

