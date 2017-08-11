Browns’ QB competition still wide open

CLEVELAND — In what seemed a presumptuous move for a franchise so deprived of recent glory, the Browns began the preseason Thursday by unveiling a big statue.

They started Brock Osweiler at quarterback.

If Osweiler is the bridge to DeShone Kizer, Cleveland’s exhibition opener against the New Orleans confirmed it could be a rickety crossing.

The 6-foot-7 Osweiler did little to change the popular opinion in an uneven Browns debut, his first three drives all resulting in three-and-outs in a hail of overthrows, penalties, and general offensive ineptitude.

In a bid to jump-start the home team’s confidence, Cleveland coach Hue Jackson left Osweiler and the starters in for a fourth possession against New Orleans’ reserves.

But the Browns ultimately came up empty just the same, only further clouding an already hazy quarterback picture.

Osweiler completed 6 of 14 passes for 42 yards in four scoreless drives. Second-year quarterback Cody Kessler was 5-of-10 for 47 yards in relief.

Kizer, the rookie second-round draft pick from Toledo, was set to debut in the second half. (The game was not completed at press time.)

Of course, it is a fool’s errand to try reading much into an exhibition contest.

Just as the famously mischievous Municipal Lot here is ostensibly dry — Real Rule No. 3: No alcohol; Proposed Rule No. 4: No breathing — the preseason opener is ostensibly a football game.

Both teams rested their top veteran stars, the Saints sitting quarterback Drew Brees and the Browns holding out left tackle Joe Thomas. In Thomas’ place, the maligned Cam Erving did not help matters, committing a false start and a hold on the first drive alone.

We’ll still keep our mind cracked slightly open on Osweiler.

Sure, if you had said after last season that he would be starting for the Browns, my eyes would have rolled clear across the field. Only in Cleveland could a rebuilding franchise in search of of its future quarterback somehow end up with a $16 million-per-year retread. In Houston last year, the 26-year-old had the league’s second-lowest passer rating (72.2), so disappointing the Texans that they gave the Browns a second-round draft pick to unload his salary.

But after the Browns failed to flip Osweiler as intended, a funny thing happened. The veteran passer came to camp with a positive attitude and — in a camp in which Kizer makes the daily throws that wow and tantalize but still looks very much like a rookie — proved the Browns’ steadiest option.

Jackson announced Osweiler as Thursday’s starter earlier this week, giving him the clear inside track to be under center when Cleveland opens the season Sept. 10 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“This league gives you opportunities,” Osweiler said. “Sometimes you don’t know when they are going to come. The key is making the most of that opportunity.”

Alas, for the Browns, he did anything but Thursday, the first boos of the 2017 season arriving at 8:18 p.m.

It says here Cleveland is best off sticking with Osweiler as the default option as Kizer continues to develop. But the way Thursday unfolded, consider the quarterback competition wide open once more.

Let the derby continue.

