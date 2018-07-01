After delivering on promise, LeBron James did what he had to do

With LeBron James headed to the Los Angeles Lakers, there will be no Hollywood ending for Cleveland.

Or maybe that’s not right at all.

No, I think back to July 11, 2014, the day James announced his return to Cleveland. I was in town on assignment — writing of all things a college football story in a downtown Panera Bread — when the news broke and the city quaked, the horn-honking reaction unfurling cinematically.

In the cafe, my colleague, a lovesick Cleveland sports fan, began to hyperventilate. His eyes watered, his breath labored.

“I think this is real,” he said. “Oh, my god. Oh, my god. Oh, my god.”

Worried at first then amused, a middle-aged woman nearby wondered what the fuss was about.

“I thought you had won the lottery,” she said. “We did!” my friend cried. “We all did!”

Four years later, we know it was true.

James’ second time through gave Cleveland the ride of a lifetime. At the height of his singular powers, James led the Cavs to four straight finals and delivered on his championship pledge, bringing the city its first parade since 1964.

This time, he leaves town a made man.

“Thank you Northeast Ohio for an incredible four seasons,” he posted on Instagram.

All reasoned minds can do there is return the sentiment.

In the end, James made the move most expected. He sided with his head over his heart, agreeing late Sunday on the first day of free agency on a four-year, $154 million deal with the Lakers.

My sense is he was searching for reasons to stay home. But when James vowed he remained in “championship mode” — not an ambassador in the twilight of his career — you almost knew he was gone, with the sweep in the finals his breaking point.

While Cleveland had next to no flexibility to improve its overmatched roster — this after their amateur-hour owner went out of his way to subterfuge the franchise last offseason — Los Angeles offered the chance for James to form a more formidable superteam, not to mention the allure of the league’s glamour franchise in a city in which he owns two homes.

Yes, some will wonder how James plans to even make the finals in the Western Conference, where he will have to navigate both the Warriors and the Rockets. But more blockbuster moves are no doubt coming, whether this summer or next. What, you think James will have trouble recruiting to Tinseltown?

You understand the decision, even if, for Cleveland, that doesn’t make the latest goodbye any easier. One ESPN NBA insider reported Cleveland owner Dan Gilbert believes “that he can build a championship team without LeBron, and I think he is looking forward to trying.” Go ahead, cue the laugh track. During James’ four-year sabbatical to South Beach, the Cavs were a league-worst 97-215. Another term of irrelevance looms.

But, man, what a ride, and one worth savoring.

While James went out on loan to Miami and now Los Angeles, he will be remembered for what he achieved in Cleveland, where the favorite son of northeast Ohio made a great sports town feel better about itself than ever.

It was a privilege to witness. A Hollywood ending indeed.

For the better part of 1,001 games over 11 seasons, James gave the city his best. Now, the fans who cashed the ticket of a lifetime should wish him the same.

