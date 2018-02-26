Edythe Lykowski (1917-2018)

Edythe Lykowski Enlarge

Edythe J. Lykowski of Toledo, a retired Sears Roebuck & Co. manager who was a devout Catholic, died Friday at Elizabeth Scott Community in Monclova Township. She was 100.

She died of complications from a fall, her niece Julie Beck said.

Miss Lykowski retired about 35 years ago after many years as a supervisor in the auditing department at the former Sears Roebuck & Co. retail store in the former Woodville Mall in Northwood and at the company's former store in downtown Toledo before that.

“She was always on the go, always doing something or going somewhere,” her niece said. “The first thing she would say when we called her to plan a dinner or a birthday party was, 'Let me check my calendar first.’ ... She did not slow down until the last week of her life.

“She was very, very religious. And she was just a kind person. She was also proud of her Polish heritage and of having lived all her life in the Polish Village, in the house her parents had built 90 years ago.”

Miss Lykowski was born Aug. 21, 1917, in Toledo to Joseph and Julia Lykowski.

She graduated from Woodward High School. She later continued her education, graduating from Stautzenberger College and later from what was then Davis Business College, with a degree in accounting.

She never married.

In her free time, Miss Lykowski preferred to be with family and friends.

She also enjoyed reading newspapers and magazines, shopping, dining out, and traveling, including to Poland and Rome. She also had an interest in genealogy, researching her Polish roots, her niece said.

Miss Lykowski was a member of the Saints Adalbert & Hedwig Parish, where she was a past president of the Holy Rosary Society and a member of St. Adalbert Altar Society.

Her other memberships included the Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center Auxiliary, Lourdes University Auxiliary, Toledo-Poznan Alliance, and American Association of Retired Persons.

Miss Lykowski was preceded in death by her sister, Louise Luczak.

Surviving are her brother, Raymond Lykowski, and sister, Elaine Perzynski.

Visitation will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Saints Adalbert & Hedwig Parish, 3233 Lagrange St., where funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. that day.

Arrangements are by Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe.

The family suggests tributes to the parish.

