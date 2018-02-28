Billy Lynn Latta (1942-2018)

Billy (Bill) Lynn Latta, age 75, of Napoleon, Ohio died Saturday, February 24, 2018. Enlarge

NAPOLEON – Billy (Bill) Lynn Latta of Napoleon, a retired pharmacist, business owner, and community volunteer who was a devout Catholic, died Saturday at the Northcrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was 75.

He died of kidney cancer, his son Michael Latta said.

Mr. Latta retired from full-time employment in 2010 after more than 50 years as a registered pharmacist working in retail pharmacy in Northwest Ohio.

His professional memberships included the American Pharmacists Association, Pharmacists for Life International, and Ohio Pharmacists Association.

Most recently, he worked at different times at a variety of retail pharmacies in Fulton County. Before that, he co-owned and operated the former Gilbert & Herr Drug Store in Napoleon from the early 1970s, when he and a business partner bought the business, until 1984, when they sold it.

He also owned and operated the Gibbs Publishing Co. in Napoleon, providing information-request forms to area genealogists, from 1984, when he bought it, through the mid-1990s, when he sold it.

Mr. Latta, who had a master's degree in religious education from Loyola University Chicago, was also a religious education program facilitator for the Toledo Diocese in the 1990s and 2000s.

In his partial retirement, Mr. Latta was a part-time pharmacist at several pharmacies in Wauseon and Archbold, Ohio, until retiring fully about four years ago.

In retirement, he also volunteered for the Henry County Medical Reserve Corps, delivering supplies to area fire victims.

“He was very much a devoted family man,” said his son, who later added: “He was very religious and he took every opportunity he had to educate people on the Catholic religion.

“He was very intelligent and he was an avid reader of books across many subjects. He was looked at as an authority figure, he was looked at as compassionate. He had a great interest in the well-being of mankind.”

Mr. Latta was born Dec. 9, 1942, in Napoleon to Wallace and Denelda Latta.

In 1960, he graduated from Napoleon High School and later helped run the family-owned former Rink Restaurant in Napoleon for a few years.

While in the family business, he attended Bowling Green State University. He later transferred to Ohio State University, graduating with a bachelor's degree in pharmacy in 1965. He earned his pharmacist registration the next year.

Also in 1965, he married Susan VanPoppel. They raised five children. She died in 2017.

In his free time, Mr. Latta enjoyed researching his family history. He also was a passionate bridge player, his son said.

Mr. Latta was a member of St. Caspar Catholic Church, Wauseon, and formerly of St. Augustine Catholic Church, Napoleon, at each of which he was at different times a member and director of Right of Christian Initiation for Adults program for the past 30 years.

His other memberships included Sons of the American Revolution, Henry County Genealogy Society, and American Contract Bridge League.

Surviving are his daughter, Kimberly Latta; sons, Michael, David, Philip, and Peter Latta; brother, Roger Latta; sisters, Brenda Badenhop and Barbara Miller, and 11 grandchildren.

Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. Monday at St. Caspar Catholic Church, 1205 N. Shoop Ave., Wauseon, where it will continue at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Walker Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

The family suggests tributes to the church, the Coming Home Network International, the American Diabetes Association, or Wounded Warrior Project.

