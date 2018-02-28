Lucas County Dogs for Adoption: 2/28

Dogs remain available at the Lucas County Canine Care & Control Office, 410 South Erie St., Toledo. For information, call 419-213-2800. For a complete list of available dogs, go to lucascountydogs.petfinder.com. A $100 adoption fee includes spay-neuter, a heartworm check, microchip ID, vaccinations, and a behavioral evaluation.
Dog killed
Dog killed Feb. 22 under the direction of Richard Stewart, director of the Lucas County Canine Care & Control:
Breed and description; reason; intake type and date with location found if stray. Dogs killed for poor behavior on body-handling and resource-guarding assessments are scored on a scale of 5, with higher scores being more aggressive. Dog-aggression assessments are not scored:
“Pit bull,” gray and white female, unlicensed; fearful/unsafe; stray picked up Feb. 16 by a control officer from 633 Raymer Blvd., Toledo.
“Pit bull,” gray and white male, unlicensed; aggressive/unsafe; stray taken to shelter Feb. 17 by Michelle Vance, Grand Avenue, Toledo, from Brame Place and Sylvania Avenue, Toledo.
“Pit bull,” orange male, unlicensed; aggressive/unsafe; stray taken to shelter Feb. 20 by Toledo police from 1036 Woodward Ave., Toledo.
Labrador retriever, black and white male, unlicensed; owner requested euthanasia (11 years old, ulcerated tumor, muscle wasting); surrendered Feb. 26 by Albert Treadwell, Buckingham Street, Toledo.
