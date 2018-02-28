Wednesday, Feb 28, 2018
One of America's Great Newspapers ~ Toledo, Ohio
Dogs for Adoption

Lucas County Dogs for Adoption: 2/28

BLADE STAFF
Published on

Dogs remain available at the Lucas County Canine Care & Control Office, 410 South Erie St., Toledo. For information, call 419-213-2800. For a complete list of available dogs, go to lucascountydogs.petfinder.com. A $100 adoption fee includes spay-neuter, a heartworm check, microchip ID, vaccinations, and a behavioral evaluation.

Lucs-County-Canine-Care-Control-exterior-13

The Lucas County Canine Care & Control Center in Toledo, Ohio.

The Blade/Lori King
Enlarge | Buy This Image

Dog killed

Dog killed Feb. 22 under the direction of Richard Stewart, director of the Lucas County Canine Care & Control:

Breed and description; reason; intake type and date with location found if stray. Dogs killed for poor behavior on body-handling and resource-guarding assessments are scored on a scale of 5, with higher scores being more aggressive. Dog-aggression assessments are not scored:

“Pit bull,” gray and white female, unlicensed; fearful/unsafe; stray picked up Feb. 16 by a control officer from 633 Raymer Blvd., Toledo.

“Pit bull,” gray and white male, unlicensed; aggressive/unsafe; stray taken to shelter Feb. 17 by Michelle Vance, Grand Avenue, Toledo, from Brame Place and Sylvania Avenue, Toledo.

“Pit bull,” orange male, unlicensed; aggressive/unsafe; stray taken to shelter Feb. 20 by Toledo police from 1036 Woodward Ave., Toledo.

Labrador retriever, black and white male, unlicensed; owner requested euthanasia (11 years old, ulcerated tumor, muscle wasting); surrendered Feb. 26 by Albert Treadwell, Buckingham Street, Toledo.

Go to toledoblade.com/​doglogterms for a glossary of the terms used in the dog log.

Click to comment

Quis autem vel eum iure reprehenderit qui in ea voluptate velit esse quam nihil molestiae consequatur, vel illum qui dolorem?

Temporibus autem quibusdam et aut officiis debitis aut rerum necessitatibus saepe eveniet.

Copyright © 2018 Toledo Blade

To Top

Fetching stories…