Sunday, Apr 29, 2018
One of America's Great Newspapers ~ Toledo, Ohio
Dogs for Adoption

Lucas County Dogs for Adoption: 4/29

BLADE STAFF
Published on
  • n1prince-jpg

    Prince, male, Australian cattle dog mix, 14939
  • n2minerva-jpg-3

    Minerva, female, 'pit bull' mix, 22398
  • n1simbee-jpg-2

    Simbee-Lilly, female, 'pit bull' mix, 22252
  • n1higgins-jpg-1

    Higgins, male, 'pit bull' mix, 22210
  • n1KADENCE-jpg-1

    Kadence, female, 'pit bull,' 22555
  • n1tagalong-jpg-4

    Tag-A-Long, male, 'pit bull' mix, 22272
  • n1gigi-jpg

    Gigi, female, 'pit bull,' 12168
  • n1twilight-jpg-1

    Twilight, female, 'pit bull,' 19673

The dogs pictured above are newly available for adoption at Lucas County Canine Care & Control, 410 S. Erie St., Toledo. Listed are the name, breed, sex, and impound number. For information, call 419-213-2800. For a complete list of dogs available for adoption, go to lucascountydogs.petfinder.com.

If you are searching for a lost dog, the office is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. You must bring a photo ID to walk through the holding areas.

Related Items ,
Click to comment

Quis autem vel eum iure reprehenderit qui in ea voluptate velit esse quam nihil molestiae consequatur, vel illum qui dolorem?

Temporibus autem quibusdam et aut officiis debitis aut rerum necessitatibus saepe eveniet.

Copyright © 2018 Toledo Blade

To Top

Fetching stories…