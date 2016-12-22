Russia, Turkey keep cool

The assassination Monday of Russian Ambassador Andrei Karlov in Ankara, Turkey, had the potential to destabilize already-strained relations between the two nations, which back different sides in the Syrian war and have other points of conflict. To their credit, Russia and Turkey have responded prudently, vowing not to let that happen.

A 22-year-old police officer, Mevlut Mert Altintas, riddled Mr. Karlov, 62, with bullets as the envoy spoke at an exhibit of Russian photography. Three other people were injured before Altintas was killed by police.

Russian-Turkish relations already were tenuous. Russia backs the government of Syrian President Bashar Assad and has played a prominent role in the Syrian war, including the bombardment of Aleppo, while Turkey supports Syrian rebels. Russia and Turkey nonetheless have cooperated on the evacuation of civilians and fighters from Aleppo, a rebel enclave where government-backed forces have been accused of the indiscriminate killing of innocents. The Syrian war has sent streams of refugees across the border into Turkey, another element of instability in a nation still reeling from a coup attempt last summer against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The assassination of Mr. Karlov could have been like pouring gasoline on the smoldering Russian-Turkish relationship. However, the two nations’ leaders quickly agreed on a course of restraint. Mr. Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by telephone, Turkey agreed to receive a team of Russian investigators for a joint probe into the killing, and both governments not only condemned the killing but also renounced it as an attempt to divide them.

On Tuesday, representatives of Russia, Turkey, and Iran said they would work together to end Syria’s war. More than anything, Mr. Karlov’s death highlights the need for multinational efforts — involving Turkey, Russia, and the United States, among many other nations — to join forces against terrorism wherever it appears.