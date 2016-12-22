Send Roof to die

When the jury that convicted Dylan Roof meets in January to decide his punishment, it should decide as swiftly as it did his conviction and sentence him to die.

The 22-year-old white supremacist was found guilty of 33 charges of federal hate crimes, which resulted in the deaths of nine black worshippers who had welcomed him into their prayer meeting and Bible study at historic Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in June, 2015.

The seven-day trial was full of emotion, both for those who survived the shooting and other survivors of the victims. The crime-scene photos were graphic, and details about the attack were just as upsetting. The jury in Charleston, S.C., did not even take a full two hours before returning a guilty verdict on charges that also included obstruction of religion and firearms violations.

22-year-old white supremacist Dylann Roof was found guilty of 33 charges of federal hate crimes.

Every time there is a mass shooting, Americans are brought to their knees. But there is something very different about these particular killings: They occurred in a house of worship. The ministers and members at Mother Emanuel gave Roof a Bible when he arrived and, at the close of the study session, invited him to join them to pray.

The cold, calculated violence in this young man’s actions — and the colder hatred that fed it — is unfathomable. There is no worldly punishment that fits the crime. Society has no fitting answer except: You may no longer live among us.

The trial was unusual: The defense brought no witnesses. The judge decided that Roof’s mental state had nothing to do with his guilt or innocence and refused to allow any evidence regarding said mental state. And the defense lawyer conceded that Roof committed the killings.

Dylan Roof’s stated goal was to start a race war between blacks and whites. Nonetheless, family and church members of the victims said immediately after the shootings that they forgave the childish-looking man with the bowl-like haircut. They undercut his attempt to deepen racial division by refusing to respond to hatred in kind. That would have given him power over their lives and the memories of the victims.

Some of the survivors would not say whether they wanted Roof to face execution. They are relieved that this much of the case is over. Their weight has been grievous and burdensome. But, when the jury reconvenes on Jan. 3 to decide his sentence, Roof will represent himself, and that will give the public a glimpse into his soul — into the heart of darkness.