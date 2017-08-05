On guard against racism, well-meaning discrimination

“Intentional race-based discrimination in college and university admissions” is in the crosshairs of the U.S. Department of Justice.

The quote is from an internal DOJ recruiting memo obtained by the New York Times.

After the Times published its report, a Department of Justice spokesman said that the department was investigating a complaint from 2015 alleging discrimination against Asian-Americans by Harvard University. One question is whether college admission policies in general may come under scrutiny by the Trump Justice Department.

Click here to view more Blade editorials

The Supreme Court has repeatedly held that affirmative-action programs are constitutional, though it subjects them to stringent standards of judicial review. And in upholding a University of Texas policy last year, the court warned that the institution had to keep reflecting on its admissions practices and might at some point have to change them.

The moral and practical arguments about affirmative action, in American life generally, have raged for a generation. Black police officers, for example, are rare, and it is incumbent upon most municipalities to specifically recruit minority officers — for policing as well as social-justice reasons. But most Americans find racial preferences, racial set-asides, and racial quotas repugnant. And there is a real question as to whether affirmative action in the university is now doing more harm than good.

To the extent that preferences are seen as helping certain minorities, rather than as enriching the educational experiences of all admitted students, these preferences create the impression that discrimination is justifiable in some cases and for some people. A few defenders of affirmative action believe that white privilege is so pervasive and deep that discrimination against a white person who is well qualified is always justified. That sort of PC groupthink hurts the cause of justice and the cause of clear thought.

If, in the long run, the Department of Justice can develop precedents and practices protecting everyone from discrimination — if it can show that it is on guard against both traditional racism and do-gooding discrimination — that may be a small step toward progress.