Honor immigration values

White House senior policy adviser Stephen Miller speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington on Aug. 2. ASSOCIATED PRESS Enlarge

Yes, the Emma Lazarus poem on the Statue of Liberty really does and should reflect the United States perspective on immigrants.

“Give me your tired, your poor, Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free …”

The recent proposal to slash immigration to the United States by half does not reflect the spirit of the Lazarus poem (even if it was added years after the statue was erected, as White House advisor Stephen Miller argued) and it does not reflect American values.

The legislation proposed by Republican Sens. David Perdue of Georgia and Tom Cotton of Arkansas would revamp immigration with a points-based system for people seeking to become permanent U.S. residents. Applicants who can speak English and who have high-tech skills desirable for contributing to the U.S. economy would be given preference.

The federal government must secure this country’s borders and scrutinizing would-be immigrants is a reasonable security measure. Slashing the number of refugees and other legal immigrants who can get into the United States is not a reasonable way to improve security -- only to drive up the number of illegal immigrants who are not vetted by authorities.

Also, this country needs more scientists and engineers, so prioritizing the immigration system to attract more of them makes sense. But the immigrants who have been coming to the United States are already better educated on the whole than native-born Americans. In 2015, 41 percent of immigrants who had arrived in the U.S. within five years held a college degree, while only 30 percent of non-immigrant Americans had a degree, according to the Pew Research Center.

And even if immigrants seeking to come to the United States are not well educated, offering an outstretched hand to the oppressed and poor of the world has always been been a cornerstone of American immigration policy.

The United States needs immigrants; has always needed immigrants. We want immigrants who seek a haven in this country. We want those people to come to here legally and we want to attract the best and brightest of the world to contribute to our economy and our society. But talent and expertise are not not the only qualifications for coming here.