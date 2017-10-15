Against court supremacy

The U.S. Supreme Court could end or limit political gerrymandering. That should be up to us.

In a case called Gill vs. Whitford, the court is reviewing a challenge to a 2011 reapportionment by Wisconsin’s state legislature that, the plaintiffs say, guaranteed a majority of safe GOP seats, almost certainly and virtually in perpetuity.

A particularly extreme example of gerrymandering is the U.S. 9th Congressional District, represented by Toledo Democrat Marcy Kaptur. The district stretches from Toledo to Cleveland. THE BLADE

Gerrymandering is the “art” of drawing legislative or congressional districts so that one side always wins. Republicans when they have control of the legislature, and redistricting, draw districts that are “safe,” for Republicans — in nonsweep, non-change years anyway. The occupants of these seats are as assured of a sure thing as you can be in politics. Democrats do the same when they have control.

You could argue that gerrymandering is theft of democracy, and you’d be right. Gerrymandering rigs the system. And the rigging is done by those with a clear and direct interest in the outcome. Politicians are their own referees. It’s rotten, and it has been going on since the Federalists and the Jeffersonians. The word itself comes from a district created by the governor of Massachusetts, Elbridge Gerry, in 1812. The district was shaped like a salamander to accommodate the rigged majority and a clever editor named it the Gerry-mander.

Members of the unlucky party in such a rigged district, now as then, feel cheated. They feel disenfranchised, and in some sense they are. Their representative need not listen if his victory is assured. He has little incentive to indulge a constituent who sees the world differently if he knows that person will never vote for him and his seat is “safe.”

Gerrymandering is something no one can or does defend. It would be good for gerrymandering to end, but it would also be good for poverty, ignorance, and all political corruption to end.

The question is: What is the right way for the abolition of gerrymandering be accomplished?

In a democracy it is up to the people to deal with their problems — by electing legislators and executives who will make and execute laws that serve the common good.

Though we have, increasingly over the past 60 years, bounced our greatest problems to the courts (from abortion to a contested presidential election), the courts cannot fix them all, and should not try.

Every time we kick our problems to the courts, we lose a little of our confidence in ourselves as a free people, and we we diminish the power of representatives and representation — self-government itself.

To be sure, many of those representatives, down through the years, have been self-dealing rubes all too happy to game the system for themselves. But some have been fine and noble public servants. And most have been a mix.

We elected them all.

Mr. Gerry himself was signer of the Declaration of Independence and the fifth vice president of the United States.

Remember that no seat is ever totally safe. The voters can rise up, even in a highly rigged district. The power is always and ultimately in our hands.

If we want to end gerrymandering, we could elect men and women who won’t do it. Or, as been proposed in Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and many other states, we can create independent, nonpartisan commissions to draw and redraw districts fairly.

Gerrymandering is pernicious but it is not nearly as great a threat to liberty as judicial supremacy, or a lazy reliance upon it.

We have to stop expecting, or even demanding, that the courts will save us from ourselves. They will be only too happy to oblige. And one day we will awake to find that our self-respect and ability to govern ourselves has vanished.