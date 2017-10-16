Respect the whole Constitution

We are living in an age in which constitutionalism, for both left and right, is applied selectively.

When President Trump rescinded an Obamacare rule that forced even religious institutions and organizations (most notably the Little Sisters of the Poor) to cover contraception, his spokesman explained that the President believes in the constitutional right to religious liberty.

Specifically this president believes in the “no establishment clause” of the First Amendment: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof …”

President Trump believes individual religious freedom must not be abridged by the government.

President Barack Obama? Well, where Obamacare was concerned, not so much.

But let’s look at the next few words of the Amendment: “… or abridging the freedom of speech or of the press.”

Does President Trump believe in freedom of speech and of the press? That’s one clause, by the way — suggesting an indivisible freedom. You cannot have free speech without a free press or a free press without free speech. The right to speak in public and the right to publish your opinions, from Ben Franklin to Breitbart is indivisible. The freedom of the press belongs to all citizens, not one profession.

Does the President believe in this right — the great right, the one that sets us apart from all other nations, even other democracies?

Not where NBC is concerned.

Last week, NBC reported that, at a meeting with military leaders in July, Mr. Trump expressed a desire to increase the nation’s nuclear arsenal ten-fold. The President was outraged and called this unsubstantiated, made up, “fake news.” It was his First Amendment right to do so, just as it is his right, or any other American’s right to boycott the NFL, and any NFL player’s right to peacefully protest. (Protest has consequences, as Martin Luther King, Jr., reminded us. And it is empty protest if it does not.)

But, the President also said, in a tweet: “With all the Fake News coming out of NBC and the Networks, at what point is it appropriate to challenge their License? Bad for country!”

That was the head of the executive branch of the federal government, who takes an oath to uphold and defend the Constitution, saying that, to him, freedom of the press can be revoked when that freedom displeases or is misused. And while many presidents may have felt this way, this was an unprecedented public statement by a president in most of our lifetimes.

During a meeting later that day with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Mr. Trump reiterated. He called it “frankly disgusting the way the press is able to write whatever they want to write.”

Well, it may be disgusting but, short of libel, the press is able to write whatever it wants to write in this land of liberty. It may be wrong. It may be based on poor sources, as Gen. John Kelly said last week when he said many stories he reads or watches “just aren’t true.” It may be commercially suicidal for the press to take on a president, as it once did in the case of Watergate and the Pentagon Papers and it does in a different way, for different reasons, in the case of Mr. Trump today. The press has the right, just as the President has the right to tweet and NFL players have a right to kneel. The Constitution says so.

The test of the quality of an individual’s thought — and that is what the First Amendment is really about, freedom of thought — will be in the free marketplace of ideas. And there it may find applause or stony silence. Most Americans think most other Americans, especially highly privileged ones, should stand for the national anthem and the flag. But when we pledge to the flag, “and to the Republic for which it stands,” we pledge to the Constitution — not only a rule book, but, in the case of the Bill of Rights, a set of principles.

Freedom of religion, of speech, of the press, and, just as vital, the freedom to peaceably assemble and to petition the government for redress of grievances — freedom of individual thought — really is what makes our country what it is.

The First Amendment guarantees the indivisible freedoms that are the wellspring of all other American freedoms. When many Americans, including presidents, believe in these freedoms only for themselves, or only when their own political agenda is not at risk, all who stand for the anthem and the flag are in peril.

You either believe in the First Amendment — all of it, all the time — or you do not. The Constitution, said Supreme Court Justice William O. Douglas, is the nation’s conscience. No person, party, or president defines, or should ultimately direct, the country — only the Constitution. It is our conscience. Our public men should subordinate to it, not the other way around.