End neglect of The Docks

Plans for East Toledo’s riverfront are taking shape. Developers have announced details for a $40 million to $50 million urban-housing development along the river in the Marina District. Meanwhile, Metroparks Toledo is working to design a new park that will surround the new homes.

Amid the excitement, and as part of it, the city needs to upgrade The Docks, on the same side of the river but the other side of the Martin Luther King bridge.

The Docks used to be Toledo’s gem and is still the city’s most popular food and entertainment venue. But it is currently in deplorable condition.

Visitors approaching The Docks encounter a city street that typifies Toledo’s frustrating neglect of its streets. The parking lot is in sad shape — cratered and uneven. The walkways and benches are shockingly dirty, drenched with bird droppings, and littered.

It is a mess, and there is no excuse for it.

From the downtown side of the river, ProMedica’s new headquarters in the old Toledo Edison Steam Plant are situated so this dilapidated scene is framed as the primary view for many of the 1,000 workers who have relocated to the campus.

Toledoans love The Docks. On a Saturday night, most weekends, it is difficult to find a place to park. How is it that we so neglect such a primary asset?

Mind you, The Docks restaurants are private property and the city is not responsible for the parking lot. But the mayor should be incensed, and make a phone call.

Moreover, the East Toledo side of the river is long overdue for a little TLC from private and public interests. It should be a showplace. The new plans for the long-neglected Marina District are exciting and should spur projects around the city — but, most necessarily, for its neighbor.

The Docks need a face-lift. No matter who is elected next month, the mayor needs to jawbone and facilitate this.