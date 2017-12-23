The universal feast

The golden statue of the Virgin Mary, which towers over the Duomo gothic cathedral, is framed by a lit Christmas tree in Milan, Italy. ASSOCIATED PRESS Enlarge

For Christians, this Feast Day, this holiday, is still a holy day — the Holy Day.

Click here to view more Blade editorials

“You can’t seriously believe it all. I mean about Christmas and the star and the three kings and the ox and the ass,” says Charles in Brideshead Revisted.

Sebastian Flyte replies: “Oh yes, I believe that. It’s a lovely idea.”

“But you can’t believe things because they’re a lovely idea.”

“But I do. That’s how I believe.”

This famous colloquy captures some of the magic of Christmas — the suspension of cynicism and doubt and the embrace of wonder.

That’s how we believe — beauty and wonder.

And that’s why the day is holy and blessed for so many non-Christians.

When a Jewish gentleman recently wished his Christian friend a Merry Christmas, the friend replied in kind, then felt embarrassed, but then, upon reflection, felt right about it.

Christmas is for everyone who believes in something higher and better than himself. It is unifying and universal. And how many unifying universals do we have today?

Pope Francis responded this way to a young atheist: “Do good. We will meet one another there.”

Calvin Coolidge, of all people, described Christmas more eloquently than any president has, before or since: “Christmas is not a time nor a season, but a state of mind. To cherish peace and goodwill, to be plenteous in mercy, is to have the real spirit of Christmas.”

Goodwill, in Old English, means “God’s wish.” To wish for others what God wishes for them is to abide in the state of mind known as Christmas — a day which belongs to all who seek the spirit Silent Cal described.