Education

Adrian schools, teachers' union reach new agreement

Adrian Public Schools and its teachers’ union announced Thursday they reached a new collective bargaining agreement. The three-year deal unfreezes step increases — pay raises based on longevity.

ADRIAN, MICH. — Adrian Public Schools and its teachers’ union announced Thursday they reached a new collective bargaining agreement.

The three-year deal unfreezes step increases — pay raises based on longevity. The deal marks the first time since the 2010-2011 school year that step increases for all teachers have been unfrozen, said Superintendent Bob Behnke. The deal also includes a $500 stipend that teachers can earn by moving into the district.

The district agreed to increase its cap on health care payments, meaning teachers will pay less out of pocket for coverage, Mr. Behnke said. The sides also agreed to a three-year calendar.

Members of the Adrian Education Association approved the deal on July 28, while the Adrian school board approved the agreement on July 31.

 

