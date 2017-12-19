Toledo Public Schools board approves new academy for 2018

The Aerospace and Natural Science Academy of Toledo has official approval from Toledo Public Schools trustees to open in time for the 2018-19 school year.

TPS officials in October announced their intent to launch the new academy — which is aimed at ninth through 12th-grade students across the region interested in aviation, environmental science, sustainability, and wildlife management — and on Tuesday TPS board members approved a resolution authorizing the district to operate the new high school.

The academy will be located at the Toledo Express Airport. TPS will lease the space from the Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority and renovate and equip it for use as the new school.

In other business, TPS board members approved a $90,000 donation to the Toledo Public Schools Foundation to be used by the foundation for operational expenses. Half will be paid in 2018 and half will be paid in 2019.