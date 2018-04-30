Student of the Week: Alexis Burket, Toledo Christian School

Alexis Burket Enlarge

FAVORITES:

School Subject: Science

Extracurricular Activities: Volleyball

Hobbies: Traveling, cooking, baking, volunteering

Car: Tesla Model S

Store: Altar’d State

Musical Artist: Thomas Rhett

Movie: The Greatest Showman

TV Show: The Office

FAST FACTS:

Cafeteria Food Must Have: Bosco sticks

Person Most Admired: My dad

Person You’d Like to Meet: Francis Chan

Item Always In Your Locker: Snacks

First Job: Babysitting

Top Accomplishment: Winning districts with my volleyball team

FUTURE:

After Graduation Plans: Attend Cedarville University to study biology

Career Goal: Become either a physician assistant or a doctor

Quote from teacher: High School Principal, Darren Walker commented “In nominating Alexis Burket for Blade Student of the Week, teacher Andrea Maccariella observed, ‘I would nominate Alexis for the humble and sincere way she interacts with others, students and adults alike!’ In his nomination, teacher Dennis Rabb commented, ‘Alexis is a diligent student and quietly serves others both in and outside of school in many areas. We often do not know of this due to her unassuming nature, but she and her mother have done a good deal of ministry in the inner city and elsewhere.’ Alexis is in National Honor Society, is a member of Toledo Christian’s highly successful varsity volleyball team, and is involved in many other activities. She approaches everything with a positive attitude, encouraging those around her. She has also been very successful academically at Toledo Christian and is the 2018 Class Valedictorian.”

- Information is compiled for The Blade by the Educational Service Center of Lake Erie West.