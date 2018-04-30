Student of the Week: Alexis Burket, Toledo Christian School

Alexis Burket
FAVORITES:
School Subject: Science
Extracurricular Activities: Volleyball
Hobbies: Traveling, cooking, baking, volunteering
Car: Tesla Model S
Store: Altar’d State
Musical Artist: Thomas Rhett
Movie: The Greatest Showman
TV Show: The Office
FAST FACTS:
Cafeteria Food Must Have: Bosco sticks
Person Most Admired: My dad
Person You’d Like to Meet: Francis Chan
Item Always In Your Locker: Snacks
First Job: Babysitting
Top Accomplishment: Winning districts with my volleyball team
FUTURE:
After Graduation Plans: Attend Cedarville University to study biology
Career Goal: Become either a physician assistant or a doctor
Quote from teacher: High School Principal, Darren Walker commented “In nominating Alexis Burket for Blade Student of the Week, teacher Andrea Maccariella observed, ‘I would nominate Alexis for the humble and sincere way she interacts with others, students and adults alike!’ In his nomination, teacher Dennis Rabb commented, ‘Alexis is a diligent student and quietly serves others both in and outside of school in many areas. We often do not know of this due to her unassuming nature, but she and her mother have done a good deal of ministry in the inner city and elsewhere.’ Alexis is in National Honor Society, is a member of Toledo Christian’s highly successful varsity volleyball team, and is involved in many other activities. She approaches everything with a positive attitude, encouraging those around her. She has also been very successful academically at Toledo Christian and is the 2018 Class Valedictorian.”
- Information is compiled for The Blade by the Educational Service Center of Lake Erie West.
Guidelines: Please keep your comments smart and civil. Don't attack other readers personally, and keep your language decent. Comments that violate these standards, or our privacy statement or visitor's agreement, are subject to being removed and commenters are subject to being banned. To post comments, you must be a registered user on toledoblade.com. To find out more, please visit the FAQ.