Student of the Week: Evan Sekerak, Cardinal Stritch High School

Evan Sekerak
FAVORITES:
School Subject: Engineering
Extracurricular Activities: Musical
Hobbies: Learning, finding out how things work
Car: Saturn S-Series
Store: Hobby Town USA
Musical Artist: Matt Maher
Movie: The Princess Bride
TV Show: Any aviation documentary
FAST FACTS:
Cafeteria Food Must Have: Chinese Chicken
Person Most Admired: Servant of God, Father Emil Kapaun
Item Always In Your Locker: Wall-mounted telephone
First Job: McDonald’s
Top Accomplishment: Eagle Scout
FUTURE:
After Graduation Plans: Discern my vocation, graduate college- my plan is to go to college and find what I will love doing for the rest of my life
Career Goal: I want to make something that is new, never seen before, whether it’s an invention or otherwise
Quote from teacher: “I have had the pleasure of working with Evan for all four years of his education at Cardinal Stritch High School,” said Patrick Flanagan, teacher. “He has grown as a student leader and as a human being that lives the core values of our school; Believe, Love, Respect, Seek, Strive.”
Evan has been involved as a performer every year in our spring musical. He began as a hesitant freshman in the chorus and worked through supporting roles to lead roles. Every year he leads the vast from behind, through his work and commitment to each role and show. This is only a part of the way Evan is a leader at Stritch.
Evan is highly involved in the National Honor Society, the Robotics Competitions, and liturgical celebrations; all I leadership capacities. Evan is extremely well liked by his peers. His sometimes very dry sense of humor is very much appreciated, especially when it lightens potentially tense situation.
The cherry on top of this young man’s accomplishments is the fact, even when being so involved at Stritch, he has earned his Eagle Scout badge and been accepted at The University of Mary in Bismark, North Dakota.”
- Information is compiled for The Blade by the Educational Service Center of Lake Erie West.
