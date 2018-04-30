Student of the Week: Evan Sekerak, Cardinal Stritch High School

Evan Sekerak Enlarge

FAVORITES:

School Subject: Engineering

Extracurricular Activities: Musical

Hobbies: Learning, finding out how things work

Car: Saturn S-Series

Store: Hobby Town USA

Musical Artist: Matt Maher

Movie: The Princess Bride

TV Show: Any aviation documentary

FAST FACTS:

Cafeteria Food Must Have: Chinese Chicken

Person Most Admired: Servant of God, Father Emil Kapaun

Item Always In Your Locker: Wall-mounted telephone

First Job: McDonald’s

Top Accomplishment: Eagle Scout

FUTURE:

After Graduation Plans: Discern my vocation, graduate college- my plan is to go to college and find what I will love doing for the rest of my life

Career Goal: I want to make something that is new, never seen before, whether it’s an invention or otherwise

Quote from teacher: “I have had the pleasure of working with Evan for all four years of his education at Cardinal Stritch High School,” said Patrick Flanagan, teacher. “He has grown as a student leader and as a human being that lives the core values of our school; Believe, Love, Respect, Seek, Strive.”

Evan has been involved as a performer every year in our spring musical. He began as a hesitant freshman in the chorus and worked through supporting roles to lead roles. Every year he leads the vast from behind, through his work and commitment to each role and show. This is only a part of the way Evan is a leader at Stritch.

Evan is highly involved in the National Honor Society, the Robotics Competitions, and liturgical celebrations; all I leadership capacities. Evan is extremely well liked by his peers. His sometimes very dry sense of humor is very much appreciated, especially when it lightens potentially tense situation.

The cherry on top of this young man’s accomplishments is the fact, even when being so involved at Stritch, he has earned his Eagle Scout badge and been accepted at The University of Mary in Bismark, North Dakota.”

- Information is compiled for The Blade by the Educational Service Center of Lake Erie West.