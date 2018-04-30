Student of the Week: Olivia Williams, Swanton High School

FAVORITES:

School Subject: AP Psychology

Hobbies: Volleyball, cheerleading, softball

Extracurricular Activities: Show Choir

Car: Audi

Store: TJ Maxx

Movie: School of Rock

Musical Artist: Migos

TV Show: Grey’s Anatomy

FAST FACTS:

Cafeteria Food Must Have: Chicken nuggets and mashed potatoes

Last Book Read That Wasn’t Required: 1984

Person You’d Like to Meet: Jack Black

Person Most Admired: My grandpa Mike and Papa Roy

Item always in your locker: Mechanical pencils

Top Accomplishment: First ever volleyball league champs

FUTURE:

After Graduation Plans: Attend Eastern Michigan University

Career Goal: Everyday genuinely enjoy my career, go to work to inspire and change lives, not to get a salary

Quote from teacher: “Olivia is a breath of fresh air every day at Swanton High School,” said Jason Longbrake, Principal. “She is always so positive and willing to help. On top of being a fantastic student, Olivia participates in nearly every extracurricular we offer. A very positive influence at our school!”

- Information is compiled for The Blade by the Educational Service Center of Lake Erie West.