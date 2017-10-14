NWOAL: Bryan's early run helps put away Patrick Henry

Bryan 49, Patrick Henry 14

HAMLER — The Golden Bears put the game away early by scoring 28 straight points. Zac Nobis threw touchdowns passes of 18 and 61 yards to Brycen Andrews to put Bryan (4-4, 3-2) up 14-0, and Nobis then added a 2-yard run and a 4-yard pass to Alex Potvin.

The Patriots (2-6, 1-4) cut the deficit to 28-14 on T.J. Rhamy's 3-yard touchdown reception from Jarrett Maas, and Rhamy later added a 15-yard run.

Dominic James scored twice on a 1-yard run and a 48-yard fumble recovery, and Davontae Royster had a 55-yard run.

Nobis finished with 27 carries and 166 yards for Bryan, and was also 11-for-21 for 170 yards and three scores passing. Andrews had four catches and 130 yards.

Wauseon 42, Evergreen 14

METAMORA — The Indians (6-2, 3-2) started off with touchdown runs of 2 and 1 yards by Hunter Yackee, and cruised to victory on the road.

Everett Bueter had a 93-yard touchdown run, and later scored on a 9-yard pass from Yackee.

Dawson Rupp blocked Aaron Pember's punt and ran it back 100 yards for a touchdown, and Rupp also had a 14-yard touchdown run.

Bueter had seven carries for 118 yards, Junior Martinez rushed for 90 yards on 11 carries, and Yackee had seven carries for 41 yards.

Hunter VanWert finished with 30 carries and 136 yards for the Vikings (4-4, 2-3), but it was the combination of Jack Etue and Josh Dowling that helped Evergreen get on the scoreboard.

Etue threw two touchdown passes of 20 and 16 yards to Etue. Dowling finished with five catches and 73 yards, and Etue was 15-for-29 for 175 yards.