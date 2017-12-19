City League/TAAC wrestling title up for grabs

With three-time defending champion Gibsonburg no longer in the mix in the combined City League/Toledo Area Athletic Conference wrestling tournament this season, the 2018 title will truly be up for grabs come February.

Gibsonburg, which cruised to last season’s crown with six individual champions and 167½ team points to 96 for runner-up Woodward, pulled out of this tournament along with fellow TAAC member Danbury following the 2017 tourney.

That leaves only two TAAC teams — Northwood and Toledo Christian — competing with City League members Bowsher, Rogers, Scott, Start, Waite, and Woodward this season.

Under this new alignment, a poll of the eight coaches resulted in Start being favored to win the 2018 team championship.

The Spartans received 56 voting points for first place, Bowsher was second with 49 points, Woodward was third at 37, and Waite was fourth at 33. Rogers, Northwood, Scott, and Toledo Christian rounded out the voting, in order.

If Start and fifth-year coach Justin Kruczkowski are able to live up to this projection, they will have to do it with just eight current varsity wrestlers, two of which are returning starters. The Spartans will look to get a boost from the junior varsity ranks.

Back to lead the way will be seniors Tayon Roach (160-170 pounds) and Jared Cox, along with promising sophomore Sam Goldstein (120). Roach was a CL/TAAC tourney runner-up last season.

“We have a lot of raw talent in the room that the coaching staff will be developing throughout the season,” Kruczkowski said. “Both our varsity and JV will get a lot of mat time, and that will hopefully show at the end of the season.”

As for the prospects of winning a league title, Kruczkowski believes his team’s chances are as good as anyone’s.

“In the City League as a whole, I think the middle weight classes are where most of the experience is,” he said. “We should have our hands full, but we should definitely be contenders. We just need to fill in all the gaps.

“We have 25 kids in the program, but the biggest problem is that they’re all log-jammed into certain weight classes. So we just need to get some of them separated out. When we can fill in more weight classes we should be pretty tough.”

Bowsher has 12 varsity wrestlers in the room for sixth-year coach Chad Wojciechowski, who has four seniors on the roster and returns five starters. The total program roster is at 25.

Skylar Viengmany of Bowsher lifts Colton Falk of Northwood in the 126-pound title match during the finals of the City League/TAAC wrestling tournament last February.

Significant contributions are expected from seniors Monjuan Walker (152), Jacob Skomer (145), Skylar Viengmany (132), and Trenton Ervin (220); and sophomore Jamon Johnson (182). Skomer was a league champion last season, and Walker and Viengmany were runners-up. Walker was also a district qualifier.

Wojciechowski says the team’s overall lack of experience may be a trouble area, but is confident in the quality of his veteran leaders.

“With three legitimate title contenders, plus several others who could compete for placement, the Rebels are serious contenders for their first City League championship,” Wojciechowski said.

Woodward was the league tournament runner-up last season, and third-year Polar Bears coach Javar Thomas is confident his team will battle for the team crown again this season despite having only 10 varsity wrestlers.

For leadership, he will rely heavily on his four lineup returnees — seniors Burrow Alexander (195) and Teontae Bailey (220); junior Chris Stallworth (145); and sophomore Deon Colbert (126). Alexander was a league tourney runner-up last season.

“This team is really athletic,” Thomas said. “We will be a competitive team this year with the experience we have returning. Getting the new guys up to speed will be the trick to us competing for a league title.”

Under first-year coach Russ Jennings, Waite should also be in the mix near the top of the league tournament standings with 11 varsity wrestlers, including three lineup returnees.

Jennings looks to Indians seniors Lemarcus Neal (285) and William Konesni (160), and juniors Neko Brown (152) and Braden Mapes (132) to lead the way.

He also expects contributions from sophomores Devon Wheeler (145) and Lamonte Redmond (138), and freshmen Francisco Cormon (126) and Christian Cintron (106).

“We will have a chance to compete for a City League title,” Jennings said. “We are very young and inexperienced, but what we lack in experience we make up for in mental and physical toughness.”

Rogers seems to have the numbers in place to compete for a league tournament championship, with 11 returning starters and four seniors to lead the group for first-year coach Brian DeJonghe.

Pacing the Rams will be seniors Adrian Hawkins (170) and Taloon Sweeney (285), and juniors Jon-Paul Pasker (113) and Colton Munger (145).

DeJonghe likes the example being set by his veteran wrestlers and sees a group with decent overall experience. He wonders how much further ahead they would be had they collectively put in more offseason wrestling work.

“I am excited about the season with the amount of leadership that we have in the room,” DeJonghe said. “From the beginning of the year, the upperclassmen have set the expectation bar high and, with hard work in the wrestling room, I believe the team can reach their goals.”

Northwood has nine wrestlers out for 17th-year coach Nick Encheff, and none are seniors. Five are returning starters.

The Rangers will be counting heavily for leadership on juniors Colton Falk (126), who was a league tournament champion and a district qualifier last season, and Joey Heise (132), a league runner-up last February. Another fixture in the lineup will be sophomore Austin Cole (152).

Encheff likes the level of work his wrestlers put in during the offseason, but he his leery of the team’s low numbers, its overall inexperience, and lack of leadership.

“We have a young, inexperienced team,” Encheff said. “We will coach them up to learn and improve and be ready at the end of the season.”

Scott and sixth-year coach Roshawn Jones will always face long odds for success with just eight varsity wrestlers, three of which are returning starters.

Jones will count on seniors Otha Jones (145-152) and Armone Belmon (160), and juniors Davonte Willis (182) and Anthony Harrison (120) to lead the team.

Promising freshman Marquale Bradford (140) should provide a boost for the Bulldogs, who coach Jones sees as strong and athletic overall, but just in need of more mat experience to improve.

Toledo Christian is in the same boat as Northwood and Scott with just nine varsity wrestlers and three returning starters. The Eagles of sixth-year coach Michael Geis have no seniors on the roster.

The lineup will include experienced juniors Maximus Dominguez (152) and Antonio Leake (195), and sophomore Bradley Geis (170).

A crop of newcomers, who are attempting to settle into weight classes, includes juniors Dylan Johnson and Lance Cooper, sophomore Bryson Wills, and freshmen Caleb Butler and Jason Wilson.

Coach Geis is pleased with his team’s work ethic and attitude, and labels his inexperienced team as “hungry for success.”

“As we gain experience, we are hoping for a strong finish to the season,” coach Geis said.

