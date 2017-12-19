Clay eager to start new streak in TRAC wrestling

From left, Clay wrestlers Troy Murphy, Nick Daly, and Garret Anderson. The Eagles are picked to win the TRAC this year. THE BLADE/JEREMY WADSWORTH

By a slim margin, in a Three Rivers Athletic Conference tournament that wasn’t decided until the final match, Clay saw its string of league wrestling team championships snapped at eight by Fremont Ross last February.

The Little Giants, who had not won a league wrestling crown since 1988, in the former Buckeye Conference, edged host Clay with 209½ points to 208.

Ross could not celebrate until the final match, the 285-pound championship, when the Eagles’ Nick Daly took a 3-1 decision over Central Catholic’s De’Marko Craig. Daly had needed a pin to supply the points necessary to pass the Little Giants and extend Clay’s title streak to nine.

That narrow defeat, and the desire to start a new string of titles, will serve as extra motivation for the Eagles this season while the schedule progresses toward the TRAC championship tourney at St. John’s Jesuit on Feb. 17.

In a poll of conference coaches, Clay was favored to reclaim its TRAC title, receiving five of the eight first-place votes and 60 of a possible 64 voting points.

Ross, which picked up the other three first-place votes, totaled 55 points for second in the poll. Findlay was third at 51, and Whitmer was fourth at 37.

“I don’t know how we were picked to win because Fremont Ross won it last year,” seventh-year Clay coach Ralph Cubberly said. “Ross and Findlay are going to be major teams to contend with, and we’re going to have to be on our A-game, that’s all I know. We’re not the favorites. Somebody sand-bagged in that ballot.

“Last year we lost it by 1½ points, so that’s something that’s up in our room every single day. We’re trying to get it back, but it’s going to be a really competitive league.”

Under Cubberly, Clay has 38 wrestlers in the program this season, including 12 returning starters from a lineup that qualified all 14 weight classes to last season’s Division I district tournament. The Eagles are still relatively young with just four seniors.

Heading the list of Eagle returnees are three 2017 TRAC individual champions — seniors Daly and Garrett Anderson (145 pounds), who were each state qualifiers, and junior Troy Murphy (now at 160).

Along with Murphy, Clay’s other returning district qualifiers include juniors Kyle Miller (152), A.J. Szigeti (138), Lyle Campbell (220), and Josh Nagy (195). Miller was a TRAC runner-up at 170 last season.

Cubberly is confident in his team’s overall experience, especially after an offseason in which the bulk of his personnel put in significant work on the mats. One concern is the inexperience of two freshmen who have cracked the lineup, but will need some varsity match time to develop.

“We had a great summer of wrestling, and we have lots of hard workers,” Cubberly said. “Coming together as one is our plan, and getting better. We won the first tournament we were in this year, so everything’s good right now.

“We have several guys who have a chance to make the state tournament, but when you’re in the toughest district in the state of Ohio, and you have a Lakewood St. Ed’s kid and a Brecksville kid and an Elyria kid, that only leaves one spot. So, it comes down to how bad each individual kid wants it.”

Fremont Ross, under first-year head coach Chad Hetrick, has a small roster with only 13 wrestlers, and just two seniors. But what’s there is quality. The Little Giants return 11 starters from the 2017 TRAC title lineup, including three conference champions and three runners-up.

Fremont Ross High School's Deshea Pettiford, right, controls Liam Morrison of Findlay High School during their 120-pound championship match at TRAC meet last year.

The champions back are senior Garrett Barth (170) and juniors Deshea Pettiford (120, now at 132) and Carter Smith (113, now at 120), and the returning second-place TRAC finishers are senior Lamonte Chapman (132, now at 138), and juniors Charles Chapman (138, now at 126/132) and Caleb Wood (182).

Helping bolster a deep lineup are juniors Jackson Weissinger (145-152) and Mike Thomas (285).

Hetrick likes the experience in much of the lineup, but is concerned with the Little Giants’ youth at 106, 113, 145, 152, and 182. He believes maintaining a positive mental approach will be a key to the season.

“A big thing is having our upperclassmen mentor the underclassmen, and helping them come up to the next level,” Hetrick said. “I think all the kids are determined to excel farther than last season. Dual meets should go in our favor this year.”

Findlay and 14th-year coach Ben Kirian look to challenge Clay and Fremont Ross for the TRAC crown this year after placing third with 171 team points last February, and finishing as conference runner-up in 2016.

The Trojans’ roster includes 19 letter winners, so depth and experience are a plus.

Findlay's Jonah Smith, left, catches Whitmer's Jason Cascadden in a spladle during their 106-pound championship match last year. Smith won the match.

Leading the way will be last season’s 106-pound TRAC champ Jonah Smith, a sophomore (now at 120), and three conference runners-up — seniors Liam Morrison (120, now at 126) and Dru Hernandez (160), and junior Seth Douglas (145).

Kirian will also rely on seniors Boston Dubocq (152), Josiah Trevino (170), and Zach Bryant (195); juniors Jaden Johnson (132) and Max Joliff (138); and sophomore Jake Noon (182).

Hernandez and Bryant were state qualifiers.

“We have over 40 wrestlers again, and this helps us to develop depth and allows the team to improve every year,” Kirian said.

Whitmer placed fourth in the TRAC last year and hopes to maintain this status or make a climb with 38 wrestlers in the program. But, the Panthers have only five seniors and six returning starters, so a major jump may be a tall order.

Leading the way for second-year coach Derick Stoup will be two TRAC runners-up from a year ago — senior Blaike Ellis (126) and junior Jason Cascadden (106), who were each district qualifiers. Another district qualifier was junior Devin Takacs (145).

Other returnees expected to make significant contributions are senior Logan Calvin (152), who missed most of last season with an injury, and junior Tyler Ireland (132).

Whitmer will get a big boost from promising freshmen Jack Haskin (113) and Cameron Piercy (138). Haskin was a junior high state finalist last season, and Piercy was also a junior high state qualifier.

“We are very optimistic on the season after taking fourth last year in a very strong TRAC championship,” Stoup said. “We will be led by Blaike Ellis going into the postseason.

“Our talented freshman class will definitely have a learning curve to compete at a high level in the TRAC and at the Division I level.”

It will be a coaching family affair in the TRAC this season as Eric Cubberly, the son of Clay coach Ralph Cubberly, has taken the head coach position at St. John’s Jesuit.

The younger Cubberly brings instant credibility to the Titans’ practice room as a two-time Division II state champion (2007-08) in his time at Eastwood, and having wrestled at the D-I college level at Central Michigan. He spent one year as an assistant at Findlay, and the past three on his father’s staff at Clay.

His inaugural program has 19 wrestlers, with four seniors and six returning starters.

Heading the list are two seniors who were district qualifiers last season — A.J. Savona (170) and Timothy Marshal (182). Also back are senior Jack Meinke (160), junior Max Turner (126), and sophomores C.J. Valentine (145) and Nolan Barber (220).

Two promising freshmen in the lineup are J.T. Furko (106) and Will Lanier (285).

Cubberly likes the way his team is buying into the new coaching staff’s training program and philosophies. His chief concern is the time it will take his freshmen and sophomores to develop.

“We hope to be a contender for the TRAC championship and qualify and place as many wrestlers as possible at the district and state tournament,” Cubberly said of the team’s long-term goals.

Central Catholic has experienced a significant drop in its program numbers and performance since its superb 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons.

The Irish were runners-up in both the Division II dual-meet state tournament and the individual state tourney in 2015, with two individual state champions and two third-place state finishers that season. Central then placed fifth as a team in the 2016 individual state tourney, with two state placers.

Entering his third season as head coach, Adam Morris has 22 wrestlers in the program, including seven returning starters, but the roster contains just two seniors.

Topping Central’s list of returnees are senior Craig (285), who was a TRAC runner-up and placed seventh at state last season, and two other district qualifiers — senior Muhammed Mahdi (138) and sophomore Kayne Woods (145).

The Irish have enough depth to fill all 14 weight classes, and Morris likes the leadership being provided to his inexperienced wrestlers by the team’s veterans. He labels his young lineup as “hungry for future success.”

“We should have the ability to improve on last season,” Morris said. “De’Marko Craig can improve on his seventh-place state finish, and can show other wrestlers what it’s like to wrestle on the highest level.”

St. Francis de Sales and fifth-year coach Jim Saba will be realistic with their goals for a thin Knights roster this season.

There are no seniors on the team, and the 12-wrestler roster includes just five returning starters. Saba likes his team’s work ethic and views the athletes as very coachable. But the low numbers mean a lack of depth, and a team looking more to build.

Saba will count heavily for leadership on juniors Seth Curtis-McCormick (160) and Mason Brown (182), as well as sophomores Gabe Edinger (170) and Julian Howard (145).

“It will be important throughout the year to try to get a few guys to the district,” Saba said. “With no seniors, we just want to build a base foundation for the future.”

Lima Senior returns six starters for ninth-year coach P.J. Fought as the Spartans look to improve in the TRAC tournament standings come February.

Highlighting the lineup will be senior Taylan Ingram (145); juniors Naeem Russell (152), Ismeal Curtis (120), Andre Manley (126), and Ryan Moore (285); and sophomore Logan Campbell (160).

A promising newcomer is sophomore Tawanne Rodgers (189).

Fought views his team as well-conditioned and sees them “growing every day.” His primary concern is a roster with several freshmen that will need to gain some mat experience before they can be expected to produce victories.

“We just want to be aggressive and take the fight to our opponents,” Fought said.

Contact Steve Junga at sjunga@theblade.com, 419-724-6461, or on Twitter @JungaBlade.