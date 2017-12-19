Perrysburg eyes 8th straight wrestling title

With seven straight Northern Lakes League wrestling championships to their credit, the Perrysburg Yellow Jackets will certainly consider nailing down consecutive title No. 8 as a priority.

But, according to first-year head coach Scott Burnett, focusing on that task will have to wait until the Jackets navigate through the rest of their regular-season schedule.

Perrysburg, which returns 10 starters to its lineup, was the choice of NLL coaches to add to its title streak.

RELATED: Clay eager to start new streak in TRAC wrestling | City League/TAAC wrestling title up for grabs

The Yellow Jackets received six of the eight first-place votes in a league coaches poll, and totaled 60 of a possible 64 points to earn the designation as title favorite come February.

Anthony Wayne, which got the other two first-place votes, was second in the poll with 55 points. Napoleon was third with 49 points, and Maumee was fourth at 40. They were followed, in order, by Northview, Springfield, Bowling Green, and Southview.

“For us, we try to break things down from week to week, from event to event,” Burnett said. “Obviously, we’re trying to build as we go. And, whatever it is we’re training for, we try to do as well as we can.

“Winning the NLL seven [consecutive] times, we want to continue to win. But we just try to focus on our kids individually. We try to build them up and make sure they’re the best version of themselves. That usually takes care of things.”

Perrysburg wrestlers, from left, Drew Newton, Chase Walczak, and Ricardo Oviedo are part of a team picked to win the NLL this year. Blade/Lori King Enlarge

Perrysburg has 30 wrestlers in what has become northwest Ohio’s top Division I program the past four years in terms of state team placement. The Yellow Jackets were the D-I team runner-up in the individual state tournament in 2014, placed sixth in 2015 and 2016, and finished 16th last season.

The Jackets will be led by three returning NLL individual champions — senior Chase Walczak (126 pounds), junior Drew Newton (145), and sophomore Ricardo Oviedo (106, now at 113). Oviedo was also a state qualifier, while Newton and Walczak were district qualifiers.

Providing quality depth will be four wrestlers who each placed third in the NLL tourney last season — seniors Curtis Carpenter (132) and Connor Gryczewski (195), and juniors Ethan Garee (182) and Marko Flowers (220).

Perrysburg will get an added boost from promising freshman Alex Garee (138), who was a junior high state placer last season.

Burnett views his team’s overall experience at a high level, and the built-in program confidence from past success as strengths. Declined program numbers and inexperience at a few lineup spots are small concerns.

“Winning the NLL is a goal, but we like to look at what’s right ahead of us instead of looking too far down the road,” Burnett said. “That can affect you in a negative way.”

Anthony Wayne has 34 wrestlers in the program of 12th-year coach Ryan Donley, with 11 seniors and seven returning starters.

Leadership is expected from seniors Nick Schneider (132, now at 138) and Cole Ragan (285), stars on the Generals’ NLL-champion football team and both league wrestling runners-up last season. Schneider was a state qualifier, and Ragan a district qualifier.

They are complemented by seniors Cody Hutt (126) and Dominic Caraccio (160), and sophomores Zack Snyder (132) and Bryce Gilts (106).

The AW lineup is solid and deep, and Donley’s only concern is inexperience at a couple weight classes.

“Our goals are simple,” Donley said. “We want to improve on a daily basis and compete at a high level. Heart and effort are a must in this sport, and we will try to embody that in practice as well as in competition.

“We have a goal of winning the NLL title, and sending kids to the state tournament. Ultimately, we want to have a state placer or multiple state placers.”

Napoleon was the NLL team runner-up last season, and the Wildcats of 15th-year coach Jason Seiler expect to be back near the top of the league once again in February.

The program has 32 wrestlers, with 11 seniors and 11 returning starters.

Seiler will look for leadership from returning NLL champion Angel Granados (junior, 132), as well as three seniors who were each league runners-up last season — Zach Altman (152), Jimmy Pelland (126, now at 120), and Korey Blosser (195). All four were district qualifiers last year, and junior Caleb Hernandez (106) was a state qualifier.

Adding depth are senior Phil Wolf (126) and junior Zane Hull (132-138).

Quality depth is Napoleon’s primary strength, and Seiler’s primary quest is to improve the upper weight classes.

“We expect to have a very good and exciting season,” Seiler said. “We want to compete for a league title, and qualify a large number of kids to the state tournament.”

Maumee has 21 wrestlers in the program of 15th-year coach Ken Walczak, who has guided the Panthers to four NLL titles during his tenure. Fourteen starters return, and the roster includes 11 seniors, so Maumee appears to have the quality to compete in the top half of the league tournament.

Brandon Phillips of Maumee celebrates defeating Abdullah Silmi 3-2 in overtime in a 220-pound Division II championship semifinal during last year's state wrestling tournament. BLADE/JEREMY WADSWORTH Enlarge

Highlighting the Maumee lineup is senior Brandon Phillips (220), an NLL champion who was also a Division II state runner-up last season, being edged 6-4 in the title match.

The Panthers also return four NLL runners-up from last season — seniors Ryan Haas (182), Noah Pasquinelli (170), Mason Haas (138), and Justin Schneider (145). All were district qualifiers, as was senior Carlos Huembes (160).

Providing depth will be seniors Jason Gildemeister (285) and Brock Sautter (113). Sautter was a 2016 district qualifier who did not wrestle last season.

Walczak points to his seven district qualifiers and seven league placers as his team’s chief strength, mainly because of the chemistry they create in the practice room pushing each other. His top concern is the relatively low roster number, as well as a lack of depth at some spots in the lineup.

“We look to challenge for a league title, and to get more placers in our tournaments,” Walczak said. “We also look to get more than one wrestler to the state tournament.”

Northview has good overall numbers in its program (40 wrestlers) under fourth-year coach Keith Hartbarger, but only three are seniors and six are returning starters.

The Wildcats will rely on seniors Hussein Hawamdeh (120-126) and Tyler Garn (145), and juniors Tucker Garn (113) and Kyle Mitchell (113-126) for leadership.

Promising newcomers are freshmen Conner Liber (138) and Zack McDonald (152-160).

Hartbarger sees the graduation of seven senior starters as a primary concern along with some holes in the heavier weight classes.

“Being a young team, we will face some obstacles this year,” Hartbarger said, “but I think teams will be surprised on some of our younger kids stepping up and filling the holes left [by graduation].”

Springfield, once the foremost wrestling power in the NLL with 15 league championships between 1973 and 2007, has hit a rough patch on the mats in recent years.

The Blue Devils have just 19 wrestlers participating, including 10 at the varsity level, and only three returning starters.

But they have some solid senior competitors in 2017 NLL 285-pound champion Cade Chappetta, 106-pound runner-up Mason Hakeos (now at 113), and Joel Cooper (120-126), who is currently out with an injury. Chappetta and Hakeos were each district qualifiers last season.

Fourth-year coach Rod Manley, who wrestled during Springfield’s run of six straight NLL titles in the 1970s, is hoping those seniors make a positive impact on the team’s younger members. But Manley knows the Devils are up against it with overall inexperience and a lack of depth.

“We are focused on putting individual wrestlers on the podium at the end of the season,” Manley said. “It will be a success if we can produce one or two state qualifiers.”

Bowling Green has 24 wrestlers in its program, with 14 seniors and eight returning starters on the roster for second-year coach Dan Mundrick, who sees team maturity and leadership as strengths. His chief concerns currently are injuries and a lack of depth at some weight classes.

“The outlook is positive,” Mundrick said. “For the first time in years we should be able to cover all the weight classes.”

Southview and first-year coach Brian Helminiak have a major rebuilding project to contend with, and only three starters return to a roster that includes just two seniors. The top talent should be junior Alex Yarrito (220).

“Our kids are strong, scrappy, and willing to learn,” Helminiak said. “We have a strong group of sophomores and freshmen who should be competitive next year.

“Our kids have little experience, and our program has seen three [head] coaches in the last three years, so there is a lack of consistency. Our goal is to be competitive at the varsity level next year.”

Contact Steve Junga at sjunga@theblade.com, 419-724-6461, or on Twitter @JungaBlade.