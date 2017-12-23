Blade prep basketball coverage: 12/23

Whitmer's Edward Colbert, left, and Jasean Rader defend St. Johns' Houston King during a Three Rivers Athletic Conference game Friday. The Blade/Kurt Steiss

Prep basketball scoreboard: 12/22

King, St. John’s take TRAC showdown over Whitmer

In a battle of basketball unbeatens, St. John’s Jesuit’s effort against visiting Whitmer was more businesslike than artistic.

Led by 6-foot-4 senior Houston King’s 20 points, plus 14 points and nine rebounds from 6-5 senior Vincent Williams, the Titans (4-0, 3-0) steadily pulled away in taking a 53-35 Three Rivers Athletic Conference victory over Whitmer (4-1, 3-1). FULL STORY/PHOTO GALLERY ■ VIDEO

Southview's Jason Johnson shoots over Perrysburg's Cam Glowacki. THE BLADE/JEREMY WADSWORTH

Southview boys show stifling defense in win over Perrysburg

Southview was the preseason pick to win the Northern Lakes League, and heading into the Christmas break, the Cougars have looked the part.

In a home game against Perrysburg, which was picked second in the NLL, Southview took control of the game in second quarter and never let go in a 60-38 victory on Friday night.

Christian Wagenhauser scored 14 points, Tehree Horn had 13, and Zech Miller added 12 for Southview, which kept the Perrysburg offense in check to remain unbeaten on the season. FULL STORY/PHOTO GALLERY

