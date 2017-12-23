Boys basketball: Wells, Harris lead way to TRAC victory for St. Francis

VIDEO: St. Francis-Clay

Jakiel Wells, shown in a game earlier this season, scored 19 points for St. Francis in a win over Clay Friday. THE BLADE

St. Francis 59, Clay 39

Jakiel Wells shot for 19 points and Jackie Harris had 13 points to help the Knights win a Three Rivers Athletic Conference boys basketball battle on Friday night.

Trey Reddick led the Eagles with 13 points, and Reese Wamer added 11 points.

Findlay 66, Fremont Ross 43

FREMONT — R.J. Nunn led the way with 23 points and Ryan Ross scored 15 points as the Trojans (4-2, 2-1) won in the TRAC. Jacob Logsdon had 10 points for Findlay.

Keyon Sewell led the Little Giants (0-5, 0-4) with nine.

Lima Senior 65, Central Catholic 54

LIMA — Jatsiel Colon scored 19 points, B.J. Miller and Jaleel King each added 17 as the Spartans (5-3, 2-2) prevailed.

Dallas Fields paced the Irish (3-1, 1-1) with 18. Dominique Cole had 13 and Michael Griffin 10 for Central.

Cleve. John Hay 57, Scott 50

The Bulldogs (1-6) lost three starters to fouls and could not overcome a 20-2 Hornets edge at the foul line. Eugene Towbridge scored 12 and Anthony Morris 10 for Scott.

For John Hay (5-3), Jaduhan Williams had 15, Nigel Martin 12, and Robert Toney 10.

Anthony Wayne 53, Bowling Green 30

Andrew Murphy scored 16 points, Max Denman 11, and Josh Boyer 10 for the host Generals (3-3).

Isaac Elsasser led the Bobcats with eight points.

Northview 77, Maumee 40

Spearheaded by Colton Snow’s 14 points, the Wildcats mauled the Panthers in a NLL showdown. Northview (5-0, 3- 0 NLL) received a stellar effort from Sam Clear, who scored 21 points. Reece Lazar added 12.

Maumee (1-5, 0-3) was sparked by Ben Pacer’s 11.

Springfield 52, Napoleon 44

NAPOLEON — Denzel Prince scored 13 points, and Terrel Bryan and Michael Key both added 12 for the visiting Blue Devils.

Jarrett Gerdeman led the Wildcats with 11 points. Brennan Druhot added 10.

Otsego 43, Elmwood 30

TONTOGANY — The Knights (4-2, 2-2 NBC) closed out their pre-holiday schedule with a festive victory. David Silva sparked a balanced attack for the winners with 15 points.

The Royals (2-4, 1-3) were paced by Matt Cline’s 10 points.

Fostoria 75, Rossford 70

FOSTORIA — Aneas Cousin led all scorers with 25 points, Maalik Tucker added 18, Trae Anderson 13, and Devin Mauricio 12 for Fostoria.

Peyton Sloan and Lucas Warner both scored 13 for the Bulldogs.

Woodmore 82, Lake 56

MILLBURY — The Wildcats exploded to a 40-30 halftime lead and never let up. Drew Burner scored 32 points and Mitchell Miller added 22.

Pacing the Flyers was Ahmad Smith, who put up 24.

Genoa 52, Eastwood 36

PEMBERVILLE — The Comets broke open a tight game by outscoring the host Eagles 17-3 in the fourth. The winners were led by Jacob Plantz’s 19 points, Andrew Bench’s 16, and 13 more from Josiah Bradfield.

Eastwood, which trailed just 35-33 through three, was led by Grant Hirzel’s 15 points.

Archbold 62, Pettisville 52

ARCHBOLD — After tying Pettisville in the first quarter, the Blue Streaks (4-1) dealt Pettisville its first loss.

Bryce Williams led the Blue Streaks with 16 points, Austin Wiemken added 13 points, and Kaiden Bedsole shot four 3- pointers and finished with 12.

The Blackbirds (6-1) were led by Detric Yoder and Graeme Jacoby, who each scored 15 points. Dillon King added 10 points.

Tinora 44, Liberty Center 27

LIBERTY CENTER — Ryan Mohr scored 13 points and Isiah Colon 10 as Tinora won on the road. Austin Like led the Tigers with 10 points.

Liberty-Benton 64, Arcadia 47

FINDLAY — Will Poling scored 16 points, and Austin May and Conor Greer both added 14 for the host Eagles.

Levi Squire led Arcadia with 14 points. Eli Palmer added 12.

Whiteford 65, Madison 19

OTTAWA LAKE, Mich. — Cameron Iott scored 18 points and led a quartet of double- digit scorers in the home win for the Bobcats (2-1). Jarred Fink (14), Matt Taylor (11), and Isaac Badenhop (10) also hit double digits.

Madison (0-3), which fell into an early 13-2 first-quarter deficit, failed to connect on a 3-point shot.