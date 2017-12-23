Girls basketball: Springfield holds off Bryan; Maumee Valley, Danbury get TAAC wins

Springfield 51, Bryan 44
BRYAN — Rayonna Armstrong scored 10 of her game-high 19 points in the first quarter to aid the Blue Devils to a nonconference girls basketball win Friday night. Cierra Harris scored nine of her 14 points in the first quarter for Springfield.
Allye Minor led the Golden Bears with 17 points.
Maumee Valley 65, Cardinal Stritch 43
Shannon Herrmann finished with 18 points, and Alana Papocchia and Ella Foster both scored 15 for the host Hawks (5-3, 5-1 TAAC).
Courtney Hardy led the Cardinals with 22 points. Erika Berg added 15.
Danbury's Haley Hoffman scored 12 points in the Lakers' win over Gibsonburg Friday night.
Danbury 41, Gibsonburg 38
GIBSONBURG — Erin Uhinck and Haley Hoffman both scored 12 points in leading the Lakers to a road victory.
Karina Seem and Emily Roberts both scored nine for the Golden Bears.
Delta 78, Evergreen 30
DELTA — Maddie Mattimore scored 19 points, Abbie Freeman 15, and Braelyn Wymer 11 as the Panthers won at home.
Abi Borojevich and Kelsie Komisarek both finished with nine for the Vikings.
Willard 49, Oak Harbor 48
OAK HARBOR — Willard (5-2, 3-0 Sandusky Bay Conference) rallied late, outscored the Rockets 16-8 in the fourth quarter to notch a road win.
Logan Harris led Oak Harbor (7-2, 2-1) with 16 points. Ashley Riley added 14.
