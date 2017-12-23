Saturday, Dec 23, 2017
One of America's Great Newspapers ~ Toledo, Ohio
High School

Prep basketball scoreboard: 12/22

BLADE STAFF
Published on

Boys

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Lima Senior 65, Central Catholic 54

St. Francis 59, Clay 39

Findlay 66, Fremont Ross 43

St. John’s 53, Whitmer 35

Northern Lakes League

Anthony Wayne 53, Bowling Green 50

Northview 77, Maumee 40

Southview 60, Perrysburg 38

Springfield 52, Napoleon 44

Northern Buckeye Conference

Otsego 43, Elmwood 30

Fostoria 75, Rossford 70

Woodmore 82, Lake 56

Genoa 52, Eastwood 36

Northwest Ohio Athletic League 

Delta 51, Evergreen 45

Blanchard Valley Conference

Liberty-Benton 64, Arcadia 47

North Baltimore 65, McComb 29

Van Buren 72, Vanlue 38

Non-conference

Bryan 56, Lima Bath 41

Cleveland John Hay 77, Scott 50

Archbold 62, Pettsville 52

Tinora 44, Liberty Center 27

Dayton Thurgood Marshall 80, Waite 64

 

GIRLS

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Maumee Valley 65, Cardinal Stritch 43

Danbury 41, Gibsonburg 38

Northwest Ohio Athletic League

Delta 78, Evergreen 30

Sandusky Bay Conference

Willard 49, Oak Harbor 38

Fremont St. Joseph 68, Lakota 45

Non-conference

Springfield 51, Bryan 44

Bedford 43, St. Ursula 29

Related Items ,
Click to comment

Quis autem vel eum iure reprehenderit qui in ea voluptate velit esse quam nihil molestiae consequatur, vel illum qui dolorem?

Temporibus autem quibusdam et aut officiis debitis aut rerum necessitatibus saepe eveniet.

Copyright © 2015 Toledo Blade

To Top

Fetching stories…