Prep basketball scoreboard: 12/22

Boys
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Lima Senior 65, Central Catholic 54
Northern Lakes League
Anthony Wayne 53, Bowling Green 50
Northern Buckeye Conference
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
Delta 51, Evergreen 45
Blanchard Valley Conference
North Baltimore 65, McComb 29
Van Buren 72, Vanlue 38
Non-conference
Bryan 56, Lima Bath 41
Cleveland John Hay 77, Scott 50
Dayton Thurgood Marshall 80, Waite 64
GIRLS
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Maumee Valley 65, Cardinal Stritch 43
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
Sandusky Bay Conference
Fremont St. Joseph 68, Lakota 45
Non-conference
Bedford 43, St. Ursula 29
