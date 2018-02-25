Girls Basketball: Whitmer, Rogers, Oak Harbor claim sectional titles

VIDEO: Whitmer-Findlay

Division I

WHITMER 42, FINDLAY 29

GENOA — The Panthers relied on tight defense and a 12-point effort from Maddie Brown to claim a girls basketball sectional championship on Saturday.

Whitmer (17-7), which held Findlay to single-digit scoring in each of the final three quarters, advanced to play Fremont Ross at Lake on Wednesday night.

Emily Heiman led Findlay with 11 points.

Division II

ROGERS 66, WOODWARD 21

At Bowsher, in a matchup of two City League programs, Madison Royal-Davis scored 24 points and Zia Cooke had 13 points in a decisive victory for the Rams (21-3).

Johanna Byrd had 11 points for Woodward (0-18).

OAK HARBOR 53, MAUMEE 35

In the second of two sectional title games at Bowsher, Logan Harris led the way with 17 points as the Rockets (19-4) moved on.

Abby Dornbusch and Ashley Riley each scored 13 points for Oak Harbor.

Brynn Brown led Maumee (11-13) with 11 points, and Alissa Schneider added 10.

SANDUSKY PERKINS 38, LAKE 36

GENOA — Olivia Howard scored 22 points, Aleena Winston added 10, and Sandusky Perkins advanced.

Lexi Robinson led the Flyers (16-7) with 15 points.

Division III

EASTWOOD 57, ELMWOOD 49

At Start, Hannah Owens scored 15 points, Morgan Rost 12, and Hannah Limes 10 as Eastwood advanced.

Zoe Shank led Elmwood with 27 points.

LIBERTY-BENTON 64, GENOA 21

At Start, Liberty-Benton knocked down 14 3-pointers as it advanced. Sammy Schardo scored 22 points and Savanah Richards added 19.

Caitlin Cruickshank led Genoa with nine points.

DELTA 59, SWANTON 47

At Springfield, Abby Freeman led the Panthers with 15 points in their win. Brooklyn Green had 12 points, and Maddie Mattimore added 11.

Haley Nelson’s 12 points paced the Bulldogs, and Cydney Christensen chipped in with 10.

Delta advanced to the Lake district, which will be held later this week.

ARCHBOLD 46, OTSEGO 28

At Springfield, Emie Peterson scored 19 points, including five of her team’s 3-pointers, as the Blue Streaks claimed a sectional title.

Lily Krieger added 10 points for Archbold.

Jaclyn Ghesquiere led Otsego with nine points.

Division IV

FREMONT ST. JOSEPH 66, GIBSONBURG 40

FREMONT — Adrienne Wehring scored 16 points, Brooke Casperson 14, Miranda Wammes 12, and Belle Michael 10 as the balanced Streaks advanced.

Becca Morelock led Gibsonburg with 16 points.

PETTISVILLE 32, ANTWERP 17

DEFIANCE — Morgan Leppelmeier and Elizabeth Beck both scored nine points, and the Blackbirds’ defense did the rest. Heather Oberlin led Antwerp with nine points.