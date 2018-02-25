Sunday, Feb 25, 2018
High School

PHOTO GALLERY: St. John's tops Northview in district hockey semifinal

By  | BLADE PHOTOGRAPHER
Published on
  • HShockey25-10

    St. John's Nicolas Meader brings the puck up the ice with Northview's Justin Maroszek on his heels Saturday, February 24, 2018, at Tam-O-Shanter in Sylvania. St. John's Jesuit won the district semifinal game in overtime, 1-0.

    The Blade/Katie Rausch
  • HShockey25-8

    St. John's Pierce Morrison, center, leads his teammates back toward their bench after scoring the game-winning goal against Northview.

    The Blade/Katie Rausch
  • HShockey25-9

    St. John's Pierce Morrison is embraced after scoring the game-winning goal in overtime against Northview.

    The Blade/Katie Rausch
  • HShockey25-12

    St. John's Peirce Morrison, center, celebrates his game-winning goal with teammates Nicolas Meader (25) and Ricky Scheich.

    The Blade/Katie Rausch
  • HShockey25-11

    St. John's Jesuit goalie Cole Kaestner rebuffs a shot by Northview's Brett Blasingim.

    The Blade/Katie Rausch
  • HShockey25-13

    Northview's Mason Snyder, left, Jake Ruhle, and David Crandall react the loss in the Saturday's district semifinal to St. John's Jesuit.

    The Blade/Katie Rausch
  • HShockey25-14

    Northview goalie Mason Snyder gets some help from teammate Tyler Fredrick on stopping St. John's Derian Homer Saturday, February 24, 2018, at Tam-O-Shanter in Sylvania.

    The Blade/Katie Rausch
  • HShockey25-15

    St. John's student section celebrates with their team after Peirce Morrison scored the game-winning goal against Northview.

    The Blade/Katie Rausch
  • HShockey25-16

    Northview's Justin Maroszek takes control of the puck from St. John's Leo Roberts.

    The Blade/Katie Rausch
  • HShockey25-17

    Northview's Mason Snyder makes a save during Saturday's district semifinal against St. John's Jesuit.

    The Blade/Katie Rausch
  • HShockey25-18

    St. John's Ian Held looks to evade Northview's Justin Beaverson.

    The Blade/Katie Rausch
  • HShockey25-19

    Northview's Noah Kerchevall advances the puck under pressure from St. John's Nate Koszycki.

    The Blade/Katie Rausch
  • HShockey25-20

    Derian Homer of St. John's Jesuit goes for the puck around Northview's Noah Kerchevall.

    The Blade/Katie Rausch
  • HShockey25-21

    Northview's Larry Maurer embraces teammate Justin Beaverson after St. John's Jesuit scored to win Saturday's district semifinal in overtime, 1-0.

    The Blade/Katie Rausch
  • HShockey25-22

    Northview's Mazie Crandall challenges St. John's Ben Paluch on the approach Saturday, February 24, 2018.

    The Blade/Katie Rausch
St. John’s Jesuit defeated Northview, 1-0 in overtime, to advance to the district championship game. Use the left and right arrows to scroll through the photo gallery above. 

