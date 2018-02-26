Wauseon, Toledo Christian repeat Blade Poll champs

The final Blade boys high school basketball poll for the 2017-18 season features two repeat divisional champions and two newcomers.

Division II was no contest during the season, as 2017 state runner-up Wauseon (22-0) held the No. 1 spot wire-to-wire in The Blade Poll and the Associated Press state poll.

Division IV was tougher to decide, as Toledo Christian (18-4) overtook previous No. 1 Pettisville a week ago, and held onto the top spot in the final week to garner its second consecutive Blade Poll trophy.

The other divisional poll winners are Northern Lakes league champion Southview (21-1), which edged Three Rivers Athletic Conference champ St. John’s Jesuit (19-3) for the Division I title, and Toledo Area Athletic Conference champion Cardinal Stritch (21-1), which won the Division III crown.

The Indians, under the direction of coach Chad Burt, closed the 2016-17 season at 27-2 with a loss in the D-II state championship game. Repeat champions of the Northwest Ohio Athletic League, the Indians became the first NWOAL team to post an unbeaten regular season and win a state poll title since Archbold achieved that feat in its D-III state runner-up finish of 1996.

The Eagles, who were runners-up to Stritch in the TAAC at 11-3 and are coached by Dave McWhinnie, won their final six regular-season games, including a 60-58 overtime win against Division I Anthony Wayne (15-7).

That, along with quality wins against North Baltimore (17-5) of the Blanchard Valley Conference and formidable 17-5 TAAC foe Maumee Valley (split conference meetings), was enough to push Toledo Christian ahead of the Buckeye Border Conference champion Blackbirds(19-3).

St. John’s held the No. 1 spot in D-I until losing its third game of the season, a 68-51 home setback against Warren (Mich.) De La Salle (13-5) on Jan. 27.

The Cougars, under first-year coach Stan Joplin, slipped ahead of the Titans at that point, and closed their regular season with 12 consecutive victories, six after ascending to No. 1.

During the season, 39th-year Titans coach Ed Heintschel became the fourth coach in Ohio high school boys basketball history to reach 700 career wins. He is 710-294 in his career.

St. John’s was No. 5 in the final AP state poll, and Southview was No. 6.

Southview’s only setback was a 48-43 home loss Jan. 6 to Wauseon. The Cougars’ 14-0 mark in the NLL included two wins against Sylvania rival Northview (19-3).

City League champion Start (19-3) ended No. 3 in D-I, one spot above Northview.

The Cardinals, under fourth-year coach Jamie Kachmarik, won the first boys league basketball championship in the history of the school, which opened in fall 1961.

Cardinal Stritch, 14-0 in TAAC play, began the season 8-0 before absorbing their only regular-season loss to Division I Central Catholic, 49-36, on Dec. 28. Stritch closed the season with 13 consecutive victories, and was ranked No. 6 in the final D-III state poll.

NWOAL runner-up Archbold (18-3) finished No. 2 in D-III, Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division runner-up Oak Harbor (18-4) was No. 3, and Northern Buckeye Conference champion Genoa (18-4) ended one spot below its nearby nonconference rival at No. 4.

Southview players hoist the NLL trophy after completing a perfect conference season Friday. The Cougars are ranked No. 1 in the final Division I Blade Poll. The Blade/Kurt Steiss

DIVISION I

1. Southview (1) 21-1

2. St. John's (2) 19-3

3. Start (4) 19-3

4. Northview (3) 19-3

5. St. Francis (5) 17-5

Levi Seiler and Wauseon used an undefeated regular season to repeat as Blade Poll champs in Division II. THE BLADE/JEREMY WADSWORTH

DIVISION II

1. Wauseon (1) 22-0

2. Bryan (2) 12-10

Cardinal Stritch's Joey Holifield goes in for a layup during a win vs. Maumee Valley this year. Stritch won the TAAC for its first-ever conference title, and is No. 1 in the final Division III Blade Poll. THE BLADE/JEREMY WADSWORTH

DIVISION III

1. Cardinal Stritch (1) 21-1

2. Archbold (2) 18-3

3. Oak Harbor (4) 18-4

4. Genoa (3) 18-4

5. Eastwood (NR) 16-6

Toledo Christian and Landon McGill won their last six games to capture the Division IV Blade Poll title. THE BLADE

DIVISION IV

1. Toledo Christian (1) 18-4

2. Pettisville (2) 19-3

3. Maumee Valley (3) 17-5

4. North Baltimore (4) 17-5

5. Fayette (NR) 14-8

The Blade poll ranks teams (.500 or better) from the City League, TRAC (except Lima Senior), NLL, NBC, TAAC, and NWOAL, plus Arcadia, Fayette, Fremont St. Joseph, Holgate, Lakota, Liberty-Benton, McComb, Montpelier, North Baltimore, Oak Harbor, Pettisville, Port Clinton, and Van Buren.

