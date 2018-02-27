Panthers roll by Spartans

WHITMER 57,LIMA SENIOR 46
Trey Syroka scored 15 points as the Panthers took down the Spartans in a Three Rivers Athletic Conference contest Monday.
Deveyous Terrell added 12 for Whitmer (17-5, 11-3 TRAC).
Jaleel King and Jaleel Long each had 12 points for Lima Senior (11-11, 6-8).
Guidelines: Please keep your comments smart and civil. Don't attack other readers personally, and keep your language decent. Comments that violate these standards, or our privacy statement or visitor's agreement, are subject to being removed and commenters are subject to being banned. To post comments, you must be a registered user on toledoblade.com. To find out more, please visit the FAQ.