Panthers roll by Spartans

WHITMER 57,LIMA SENIOR 46

Trey Syroka scored 15 points as the Panthers took down the Spartans in a Three Rivers Athletic Conference contest Monday.

Deveyous Terrell added 12 for Whitmer (17-5, 11-3 TRAC).

Jaleel King and Jaleel Long each had 12 points for Lima Senior (11-11, 6-8).

