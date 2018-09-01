NLL Roundup: Eastwood edges Bowling Green

Eastwood 21, Bowling Green 14

PEMBERVILLE — Jaden Rayford rushed 16 times for 227 yards and an 83-yard TD run as Eastwood held on to top Bowling Green at home.

Ceyleon Damron added a 3-yard TD run for the Eagles and Justin Pickerel scored from 1-yard out.

As a team, Eastwood churned out 340 yards on 51 carries.

Bowling Green got 79 yards rushing and a 50-yard touchdown run from Adam Iler. Bryce Hoehner hit Kyle Jackson on a 4-yard TD pass.

Ezra Scott scored 3 touchdown for Anthony Wayne Friday evening against Columbian.

Anthony Wayne 31, Tiffin Columbian 14

Ezra Scott finished with 92 yards and three short touchdown runs on 21 carries as the Generals rolled at home.

Max Denman, who connected with Max Bradfield on a 14-yard touchdown pass, completed 13 of 22 passes for 188 yards. His favorite target was Nick Kaufman, who finished with five catches for 92 yards.

Matt Paul added a 24-yard field goal for Anthony Wayne.

Chase Frankhauser led TC, completing 16 of 30 passes for 196 yards, with touchdowns of 12 yards to Donnell Brockington and 19 yards to Nick Koerper.

Liberty Center 21, Napoleon 0

LIBERTY CENTER — Caleb Carpenter finished with 26 carries for 145 yards and two touchdowns as the Tigers completed a shutout.

Carpenter scored from 3 and 13 yards out. Jarrett Krugh added a 2-yard run.

