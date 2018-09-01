NWOAL Roundup: Torres, Shema lift Wauseon over Tinora

Wauseon 36, Tinora 7

DEFIANCE — Xavier Torres rushed for 71 yards and two touchdowns as Wauseon earned a road win Friday night.

Indians quarterback Connar Penrod connected with Sean Brock on a 7-yard touchdown strike, and found Joey Shema for a 42-yard score. Shema had a 3-yard TD run.

Marion Local 42, Patrick Henry 7

MARIA STEIN — The Patriots struck first, but it was the Flyers the rest of the the way as Marion Local won at home.

Marion Local found most of its success on the ground with two TD runs from Brandon Fleck (1 and 10 yards) and another from Kyle Francis (67 yards). But Nathan Bruns connected with Nick Tangeman on 10-yard score. Kyle Francis had a Flyers’ TD with a 67-yard kickoff return.

TJ Rhamy scored Patrick Henry’s TD on a 1-yard run.