High School

Northwest Ohio: McComb belts Wayne Trace

McComb 48, Wayne Trace 14

McCOMB — Tanner Schroeder rushed for touchdowns of 7, 58, and 7 yards and connected with Kheaghan Loe for an 83-yard strike as the Panthers rolled to a home victory on Friday night. Loe added a pair of rushing scores, and Tyler Durfey broke free for a 49-yard TD.

Trevor Speice hit Mox Price on a 51-yard shot to get Wayne Trace on the board. Korbin Slade hauled in a 17-yard TD from Speice.

