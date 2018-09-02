Life of Riley: Whitmer QB balances recruiting, leading Panthers

One in a series

For the most part, Riley Keller seems too good to be true.

A top-level athlete who plays three sports at Whitmer High School, he carries a 3.75 grade-point average, is comfortable blending with fellow students and school staff, and is genuinely polite, well-spoken, and not particularly enthralled by the world of social media.

Since he first stepped on a high school football field as 14-year-old freshman quarterback — pressed into service in the Panthers’ 2016 season opener when the starter was injured — Keller’s potential has intrigued area fans and college recruiters alike.

A 2016 scholarship offer from the University of Mississippi was the start of a journey that continues into his third season as Whitmer’s starter. Keller has auditioned at numerous Division I college football camps, and to date has garnered nine Division I offers.

Through two-plus prep seasons, numerous throwing sessions for recruiters visiting the school, and close to 20 offseason camps, he has shown his ability to make all the throws the college game might require. Yet his fate as a recruiting target for an elite national program could ultimately be determined by something he has no control over — his physical stature.

His father, Justin, who currently is the Panthers’ offensive coordinator and a dean at the school, stands 6-feet-3. Elyse, his mom and also a former three-sport athlete, is 5-10. It’s a solid genetic combination for good height. In fact, Riley’s “little brother,” 14-year-old Whitmer freshman Bryce, already is 6-3 and 268 pounds.

But Riley, the second cousin of longtime Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, himself 6-5 and 240 pounds, stands 6-1 and weighs 210 pounds.

At age 16, the weight is not an issue. But the height could prove to be the difference between playing for mid-level D-I college programs and a big-time football power.

“If you’re 6-4, you have to prove you can’t play,” Riley said. “If you’re 6-1, you have to prove you can play. It’s crazy that three inches makes that much difference in their eyes.”

But neither Riley nor his family seem consumed by the prospect of earning a scholarship to an elite college program.

With his family’s help, he is making the recruiting journey with an objective of taking all the necessary steps to improve his skills as a quarterback. He will show his talents to college recruiters, and the goal is landing the best option available to him.

A football life

Elyse Keller holds her son Riley in a photograph inside a family scrapbook. In the Keller household, three out of the four members are part of the Whitmer football program. Riley now is the starting quarterback.

Riley wanted to be a quarterback since he first played organized football as an 8-year-old third-grader at Meadowvale Elementary. It took him two years to be moved there from fullback by his youth coaches.

By seventh grade at Jefferson Junior High, he was playing on the eighth-grade team, and by the next year his skill at quarterback was abundantly evident.

In the second quarter of Whitmer’s 2016 season opener, Keller entered when starter Shoe Sanders was injured. He helped the Panthers to a 26-point second half in a 29-20 win and has been a fixture in the position since. He’s set the Whitmer school record for passing yards in a game (377 in 2016 vs. St. John’s Jesuit) and led the Panthers to a 12-1 season in 2017 that included a TRAC title and game-winning drives in the closing seconds of two playoff wins.

Although football is his top sport, Riley also has lettered in basketball and track since his freshman year. He was a starter as a sophomore on a 21-6 basketball team that reached a Division I regional. In the spring, following in his mother’s footsteps, Riley throws the shot put and discus on the track team.

But there is more to the weekly schedule than classes, practices, and games.

Riley took just two days off after Whitmer’s football season ended in November, 2017, before starting practice with the basketball team.

In December he began once-a-week workouts with Dan Jones at Elite Athletes Only in Sylvania. In January he incorporated indoor passing workouts with Whitmer quarterbacks coach Tyler Bitz, refining his technique and throwing mechanics.

By March, he had added in three weight-training sessions a week with his football teammates. During track season, he began throwing sessions on the field at the request of visiting college coaches, done primarily in the morning before school.

“I just go day by day,” Riley said. “I schedule my workouts with our quarterback coach and with Dan Jones. It all leads up to the season, and hopefully it pays off.”

Riley’s workouts have a specific long-range purpose.

“It all starts from the base up,” he said, “so I’m really working on my lower half — getting that to transfer to my upper body.

“If I have a bad lower body, the football won’t come out as hard as I’d like it to. I’m working on a base to deliver a more accurate and powerful football.”

Camping trips

Tre Young, left, Riley Keller, center, and Hunter Hamic, right, joke as they leave the cafeteria after sharing a meal with their teammates August 31, 2018, at Whitmer High School.

After the initial offer from Ole Miss came offers from Toledo, Bowling Green, West Virginia, Iowa State, Boston College, Western Michigan, Kent State, and Northern Illinois. A three-star prospect in the eyes of 247Sports.com, Riley also has had ongoing contact with recruiters from Ohio State, Michigan, Michigan State, Northwestern, and North Carolina.

If you’re a Division I college football recruit hoping to improve your stock, especially at quarterback, it basically is a requirement to be seen at as many college camps as possible.

Between late May and mid-July, Riley hit camps sponsored by Nike in Massillon, Ohio, and by Under Armour in Geneva, Ohio.

He then traveled to college camps at Pittsburgh, West Virginia, OSU, UNC, Toledo, Michigan State, Western Michigan, and Michigan. In between his stops at UT and MSU, Riley visited Iowa State.

“You can’t really screw up that much if you’re at a camp, or if you’re in front of people,” Riley said of his tight margin for error at his height. “The guys who are 6-4 and have the physical stature to pass the eye test.

“But I can’t really [afford to] mess up. You just do what you can do and do your best. You’re going to catch someone’s attention at some point.”

Riley said he didn’t face pressure to commit during his trips across the country. Helping matters, his father was with him at each stop, and mom got to as many as possible.

“We wanted to knock it all out as soon as possible,” said Justin, himself a former Whitmer quarterback and standout three-sport athlete for the Panthers. “We didn’t want to overdo it, but make sure we were busy in places that expressed a lot of interest. It’s not cheap to travel and stay in hotels, so we really wanted to focus on the teams that were really serious about him and places that he would really consider.

“His biggest concern with the camps is that he feels like he has to constantly prove himself to certain coaches. The height issue plays into that. At 6-1, they want to make sure that this is the guy before they offer him. That bothers him that he has to prove himself over and over.”

Much about his search for the right school will come down to where the fit is the best. That includes on the field and off.

“I want him to go where he’s the most well taken care of, be able to major in what he wants to do, and be surrounded by people that care about him as a person and not just a football player,” Elyse said. “Of course, I’d like him to stay close to home so we can have the family at his games.”

Current priorities

Although Riley loves the challenge of attending college camps and having the opportunity to compare his skills with other top high school quarterbacks, such an ambitious schedule has its limits.

By late July he had grown weary of the camp auditions and was ready to turn his attention to the Whitmer football team.

“He never complained about a camp but, when it was about over, he made some comments that he was glad we were done,” Justin said. “He knows that it’s a necessary evil.”

When it comes to shifting his focus from recruiting to his current team, which is off to a 1-1 start after a loss Friday to Michigan power Detroit Catholic Central, there hasn’t been too difficult of a transition.

“I think they have done a phenomenal job so far,” third-year Panthers coach Ken Winters said of the Keller family. “I know his dad took a lot of time and talked to a lot of people who have been through the process. It was very important for them to maximize the opportunities this summer without taking away from his preparation for the high school season.

“When he is at a summer workout or practice, he is focused on the task at hand. He does a really good job of separating it. If I didn’t ask him how the process was going, I would never know.”

Winters has no doubt Keller eventually will lead a D-I college team.

“I believe he is the total package,” Winters said. “He has the arm strength for D-I and definitely a higher than average football IQ. What colleges can’t see at camp is what I call the ‘it’ factor.

“When a big play needs to be made, he finds a way to get it done. He has proven he is a winner by his 20-4 record as a starter. He has led our team on two last-minute game-winning drives in the playoffs. Those are the intangibles that can’t be measured at a camp.”

Similarly impressed is one of Keller’s rivals in Central Catholic coach Greg Dempsey. The longtime Fighting Irish coach led DeShone Kizer, who went on to start at Notre Dame and is now in the NFL, through the same recruiting process and has admired the way Keller has handled everything.

“Riley has been able to handle a great amount of expectations at a young age, and then improve as he has grown,” Dempsey said. “That is very impressive in the microscope of what high school football has become during this age.”

Where he’ll end up at the end of the recruiting process remains an open question. There will be more visits, more letters, and more calls from coaches in the coming months.

In the meantime, when leading the Panthers, Riley isn’t concerned about impressing recruiters. The one thing he can control is how Whitmer performs each Friday night.

“The main thing to me is just winning games for my team right now,” he said. “It’s not making a crazy play. Just winning games and doing whatever it takes. That’s what most colleges look for in a quarterback — how much can you win and take your team to playoff run or a state championship game?”

