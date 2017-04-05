Online letters to the editor: 4/5

Editor’s Note: These letters were published online only.

Metroparks need better facilities

If the Metroparks can build $150,000 treehouses with indoor plumbing at Oak Openings, it can certainly afford to build a few outhouses along the hiking trails (especially north of Monclova Road). I’m getting tired of going to the bathroom behind a tree on our walks!

B. MEEK

Sylvania

Click here to send a letter to the editor

Texting while driving is a serious crime

The 20-year-old driver of a pickup that collided with a church bus in rural Texas, killing 13 people, may have admitted to first responders that he had been texting (March 31, ‘‘Witness: Driver admitted texting while driving before fatal crash”)

The police are not commenting. His family refuses to talk to reporters. Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry is in hiding. And, of course, the NTSB says their investigation could take weeks.

For teenagers and young adults, texting while driving is running rampant across this country, leaving carnage all over our highways. Is this tragedy just another unfortunate accident caused by “distracted driving?”

Why don’t we call it what it really is? Thirteen counts of negligent vehicular homicide. Texting while driving is not the same as eating a cheeseburger while driving and should carry the same penalties and fines and prison time as DUIs.

Until autonomous vehicles take charge of all drivers on the road, lawmakers need to ramp it up on cell phone abusers.

FRANK ALBERTS III

Jackman Highway

Hospital bills should not fund real-estate ventures

So, ProMedica and Mercy Health are now in the venture capital business. How can the venture capital business fit into the mission of a health-care provider?

For that matter, what does downtown revitalization have to do with health care? And is all the trendy architecture and real-estate development we see really needed for our health care?

Evidently these nonprofits are making so much money that they don’t know what to do with it. Is there no oversight of these nonprofits? No wonder health-care costs are out of control. Why should our healthcare dollars go for anything but health care?

It certainly looks like we are being overcharged to enable their management to build an empire. Clearly the health-care system is in need of reforms well beyond the Affordable Care Act.

JIM FLETCHER

Mockingbird Lane

Golf viewers should not play role in tournaments

This year marked my 18th year of being an LPGA fan; starting with my attendance the Jamie Farr Classic. I have had the LPGA series recorded on my DVR since I had a DVR. I can recognize players from 100 yards away by their walks. I’ve held conversations with players’ parents and the Golf Channel’s on-course reporters.

Sunday, in the middle of my time-shifted viewing of the 2017 ANA Inspiration Tournament, I was informed by announcer Mike Tirico that Lexi Thompson would be receiving a four-stroke penalty for an infraction from the previous day’s play; that was emailed in to the LPGA by a TV viewer. I had actually discussed this in-person with Sue Witters (the LPGA official who seems to have made the call on this) during last year’s Marathon Classic. At that time, we were discussing the Anna Nordqvist episode from the 2016 U.S. Open.

It is my opinion that golf is a sport of honor, that competition should be based on the honor of the player and her fellow competitors, with rules officials brought in as needed. Involvement of fans should be confined to on-course in real time (e.g., helping a player and caddie locate an errant ball).

I don’t believe the LPGA can specifically show where the rules of golf provide for a viewer with an 85-inch 4K TV and a super slow-mo DVR to email in an observation of an infraction.

Unless and until the LPGA, the USGA, and the R&A determine TV viewers are explicitly excluded from initiating any rules review or penalty, I will no longer follow the LPGA on TV nor attend the Marathon Classic.

I believe all true fans of the LPGA should boycott the LPGA until rules are changed to prevent this type of travesty from occurring again.

LEN ANDERSON

Sylvania