Union leader can’t be objective

Doesn’t anyone see the enormous conflict of interest with the president of IBEW as a member of the Toledo Plan Commission? (March 11, ‘‘Council may hear appointments to 2 boards next week.”)

Eric Grosswiler and his members will benefit directly and financially from his decisions on the board. And we all know the unions will support anything which provides more jobs, worthy or not. What was Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson thinking?

BOB BEACH

Maumee

Ludeman wrong on Kroger issue

I believe The Blade has done an excellent job of covering the Great Kroger debate of 2017.

I would like to make one last comment before I put the right or wrong of it to bed. I have read many fine articles in the Pages Of Opinion, but none finer than those written by Keith Burris and Rob Ludeman.

Mr. Ludeman is probably the best public servant I have seen in Toledo in my 69-plus years living here, but this time, Rob, you got it wrong (March 31, “Kroger plan good use of property”).

It’s not the buildings that make Toledo, it’s the people and the spaces set aside for future generations.

In 1974, when the Robert Stranahan estate came up for sale, it could have easily been bought up by the rich housing developers, but the people of Toledo made a stand, and the land was bought by the Metroparks of the Toledo Area, and it became Wildwood Preserve Metropark.

What will the people of Toledo, including the Sisters of Notre Dame, think 40 years from now when they drive by the corner of Monroe and Secor?

THOMAS TAYLOR

Crestwood Road

Solve problems on a local level

For too long, the federal government has usurped the responsibilities of the state and local governments (April 2, “President’s decisions inexplicable”).

The Constitution limits the powers of the federal branches, and it is not the federal government’s job to feed our hungry or house our homeless. It’s our job.

It’s time for us to get to work ourselves and also demand more of our local elected officials. Only we can truly understand the issues at hand here.

CYNTHIA MILLEN

Ottawa Hills